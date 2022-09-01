“Speak for yourself. Most independents aren’t going to just vote for whomever the Republicans put forward. I wouldn’t vote for Ron DeSantis any more than I’d vote for Trump. If they could put forth someone who isn’t crazy then maybe we could talk. Pence? Maybe. Kemp? I’d vote for him. If the candidate appeals to the Trump crowd then forget it.”
“Reading Michael Reagan makes me laugh! His happiness revolves around his desire to resurrect his father. I love my Dad, but I’m happier to know he is at peace with my Mom in heaven. Like Trump and his sycophants, by looking to the dormant past rather than viewing future possibilities Michael is doomed to keep repeating himself rather than embracing change, which is inevitable like birth, death, taxes and God. If you want change, make sure your vote counts.”
“So now that housing prices are falling what is the county going to do about the inflated tax bill that they sent out to everyone? No one’s property is worth anywhere near the adjusted increase. Isn’t this fraud?”
“Have you noticed most of the rich families of this country are liberal? The crumbs still fall from the rich man’s table but they certainly do not give their wealth. This college loan forgiveness is a sham. We are becoming more a socialist country every day, depending on the government.”
“Five years probation is not nearly enough. Police officers are granted an extraordinary amount of power in return for their sacred oath to serve and protect. Violating that oath should carry dire consequences.”
“I think downtown Dalton looks perfectly fine without another parking deck. Tearing down that ugly deck that no one ever used has really opened up that entire section of downtown. Instead of the City Council always looking where to spend, spend, spend our hard-earned tax money, they should not spend on unneeded projects such as a parking deck and swimming center, and give us taxpayers a massive property tax rate cut.”
“So you’re telling me a city of 35,000 needs three — three! — downtown parking decks? Think this over, folks.”
“For those voters who may be confused by the game of politics, do not be misled. The closer we get to Election Day, the cheaper gas is going to get. Understand the connection here. Liberal Democrats know what they’re doing and they’re playing America like a drum.”
“Everybody needs to pay their own doggone student loans back. I had to pay mine back. No free rides. Hard work pays off. How bad do you want it?”
“They accused Trump of being a dictator, but I think Biden is the dictator in chief.”
“It blows my mind how people can defend Trump after he took classified national security documents to his home and seemingly stored them haphazardly.”
“I don’t know about you, but I’m pumped that college football season is finally here. Baseball is the most boring sport on the planet. I’m ready for some real action!”
