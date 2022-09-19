“Please do something about your dog barking at night — all night, every night. Take the dog inside. Or give the dog anxiety medicine. It sounds both plaintive and pitiful. Or give the dog away to someone who will let it sleep inside and/or take care of its needs. People work and your neighbors cannot sleep through the cacophony in Nob North Farm Estates.”
“Respect is earned, Trump did nothing to earn respect. and I never heard Obama say anything bad about anyone. There’s a medication you can buy over the counter to help your memory, it’s called Focus, maybe it will help jog your memory.”
“In today’s paper the political cartoon was criticized by a Forum poster as being disrespectful to President Trump. Where has this person been living? Every president in my lifetime over 60 years has been characterized disrespectfully in political cartoons in the paper. Also, this president more than any other respected nothing (military service, the handicapped, his opponents from either party, anyone from his staff that had a different perspective, our election process and the Constitution).”
“According to NBC News, approximately 8,000 migrants are illegally crossing our southern border daily. When as few as 50 are bused to Democrat-led ‘sanctuary cities,’ the mayors squeal like rats with their tails in a trap, and demand help from the National Guard.”
“Are there really people in Dalton so drunk on hatred that they think MAGA Republicans would allow Trump or anyone else to become a dictator? You are beginning to believe those ridiculous, media-driven horror stories.”
“‘The Elephant in the Newsroom, Hunter Biden Story’ on Sept. 17, page 5A? Please elaborate on this. What I’m reading is Hunter Biden’s laptop confiscated by the FBI, which is the most invasive data breach imaginable and political scandal Democrats can’t wish away. This dates back to 2020 before the election and ‘good old Joe’ was very aware of his son’s business activities with the Ukrainian natural gas producer and the Chinese energy company who paid him millions in consulting fees. The average American is clueless as to what’s really going on. All they hear about is what Trump did.”
“Honestly, what do Republican voters have against electric vehicles? Do you all have stock in Shell or BP? Did batteries do something personally to you? When Henry Ford created the assembly line for his Model T, did Americans in 1908 scoff at them from atop their horses?”
“I don’t like getting to the point of a story, I prefer to hang glide around important details and then crash land that thing as soon as the coffee wears off.”
“Looking at Joe Biden’s and the Democratic Party’s extremely poor and lackluster performance in office the last two years and the adverse effect they have had on our economy simply illustrates why they are the best advocate for why you don’t want to vote for any Democrat right now. When I worked in the real world you were fired if your performance was mundane, which unfortunately can’t happen in the fantasy world of politics.”
“I’m left to wonder at a 70-year-old, with multiple health problems, facing imminent demise, talking about the once great country they used to live in. Just for example, the average life expectancy in Europe is almost 10 years higher than here, and your health issues would be taken care of. Your country failed you and you’re cheering against the people trying to fix it.”
