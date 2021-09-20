Today's Forum for Sept. 21

"I am fully vaccinated and when I have to go out, I always wear a mask over my mouth and nose, and keep my distance from others. My motivation is to stay alive and not be responsible for the death of anyone else. Considering the alternatives, I don’t find it at all difficult."
"Critical race theory does not need to be taught. Several states are not going to teach it. That will definitely add fuel to the fire we can’t put out now with hatred and violence! I believe history is important, but teach it so it doesn’t repeat itself."
“No, we don’t need to teach critical race theory. It doesn’t need to be taught. Personal responsibility needs to be taught. Buy a mirror and you will see who is responsible for your problems."
"I'd rather see a windmill on a vacant lot than a mess of trash."
"What Gov. Kemp is doing is sitting on the fence trying to please both sides in the mask/vaccine battle. He's a politician, not a leader."
"I hope all of the people that voted for Biden are happy now."
"Of all my years of living in Dalton, the trashing of the American flags was about the worst thing I've ever seen. I think effort and money need to put into finding these anti-Americans. They should be sent to federal prison. It might help deter anti-American and anti-veteran actions in the future."
"If you're an Alabama fan, their game Saturday with Florida was a nerve-racker."
"I've said it once, I'll say it again. Matt Ryan of the Falcons needs to go."
"Although I love the game of football, football fans are very annoying."
"Never forget, deer have the right of way. Always."
"TikTok and the other goof-off internet companies should be held accountable for these challenges that result in crime being committed. Crime is crime and should be prosecuted. Showing acts of crime only encourages more crime."
"How many more people are going to have to pass away before the others will see how important that vaccine is? People, for heaven's sake, if not for yourself, think of the other people around you. Get out there and get that vaccine. I don't understand. There is no reason not to. It just does not make any sense not to get out there and get that shot."
"Anybody out there in Forum Land know what happened to Joy dishwashing liquid?"
"It's amazing that fast-food pickup windows are no longer fast nor are they pickup. They are sit and wait lines."
"In an old man's opinion, the Republicans are blaming the Democrats and the Democrats are blaming the Republicans and the country is suffering."
"Teachers who come into contact daily with students should be required to have the vaccination. Masks won't do it. We need vaccinations."
"All of you who are saying Biden is doing a super job, it must not take much to satisfy you people."
