“I’m starting to think the secret to real happiness is being too dumb to realize how terrible everything is.”
“Can we get a couple of buses of immigrants sent here? I need to hire some people and I’m betting someone who risked their life walking across the desert for a chance at a better future will show up on time and do a good job, which is more than I can say for a lot of workers around here.”
“To the Forum complaint about a barking dog day and night. There is a noise ordinance so call it in.”
“I wonder if the people who put all those Biden stickers on gas pumps are starting to regret that decision as gas prices plummet.”
“One thing for sure about Ron DeSantis, he never makes promises that he doesn’t keep. It’s a crying shame we don’t have 49 more governors like him.”
“When a grown man can’t figure out that the solution to the border problem is to build a wall, he doesn’t deserve to be president of the Ladies Auxiliary, let alone a country of 320 million people.”
“Longtime Atlanta Falcons fan here. After watching the team flop to a 0-2 start this season with an incompetent owner and an even more incompetent head coach, I’m finally letting go of them. Since I’m in the market for a new team, who should I go with? The Jacksonville Jaguars look like a team on the rise.”
“I think the food trucks would be a great idea in Dalton. They would be convenient. We have restaurants, yes, and that’s fine, but I think food trucks sound so nostalgic or something.”
“Kudos to the city for repairing those rough patches at Civitan Park. Now my daily walks are much more enjoyable and much more safe!”
“Somebody at the White House forgot to tell Wall Street that there is zero inflation.”
“What’s with these aviator sunglasses that Biden is wearing all of the time? It’s going to take a heck of a lot more than sunglasses to make him look youthful and invigorated. A heck of a lot more.”
“To you people in this country who are so enamored with the queen, maybe you need to go over there and live and let them take your money, your taxes, so those so-called royals can live like people who think they are kings and queens. There is only one king and that’s Jesus Christ.”
“The way to silence all of these woke critics is for everyone to unplug their computers. If they had to go to the trouble of writing handwritten letters and look up phone numbers they wouldn’t be nearly as interested in running their big mouths all the time.”
“I notice abortion has come to the forefront once again. This is just an attempt by the Democratic Party to divert voters’ attention from the ongoing border crisis which gets worse every single day.”
“I would like to pay tribute to the great Queen Elizabeth II after a 70-year royal reign, loyal, faithfully serving the country with grace and wisdom. She was loved by millions.”
