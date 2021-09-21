Today's Forum for Sept. 22

"Biden could mandate a rule about not walking off a cliff and 30% of this country would insist on defying it because they're convinced he's hiding Hillary's emails at the bottom."
"The worst thing you’ve seen in Dalton is the vandalism of the American flags? Don’t get me wrong; that act was despicable for sure. However, I’m way more concerned about hearing a citizen asking the government to make it a high crime to criticize the government. That’s basically what you’re asking for when you say vandalism of a flag should be a federal crime. It’s a terrible thing to do, but it cannot and should not be penalized more than any other act of vandalism if we are to remain a free people."
"What's up? Inflation; illegal border crossings; Afghan friends and Americans abandoned to the Taliban; proposed spending in the trillions with a capital T; inner city violence; progressive policies; Bernie Sanders' and AOC's influence. What's down? Take-home pay; NATO relationships; educational outcomes; hope for a steady hand on the helm in the Oval Office coupled with a centrist approach to help unite the country and resolve congressional dysfunction."
"Can there be any commercials other than sports bets and low testosterone? Come on, people. I turn the channel, I turn the station if you're going to play that all the time."
"I agree, it is annoying to sit in a drive-thru line for 10-15 minutes. I'm not a patient person and I don't like doing that. However, I try to understand that the help is very limited and they do have signs there at the menu and the window stating that they are short of help, to just be understanding. So under the circumstances, we should be. Maybe they'll get to the point where there's more help and the lines will go like they are supposed to. But until that happens, we need to just wait in line, be patient and try to understand that those inside working are doing the best they can."
"It's looking like the Democrats are about to give Biden the heave-ho."
"World leaders at the U.N. are not taking Joe Biden seriously. They know that he's a joke."
"If you have dogs, do your neighbors a favor. Don't allow them to bark all night long. People do have to get up and go to work the next day."
"When the Spanish flu hit, advancements in medical science were few and far between. When polio hit 30 years later, great strides had been made in medicine due to technological advancements caused by World War II. Now here we are with COVID 60 years after that and it looks more like the Spanish flu in the '20s than polio in the '50s."
"Does ESPN have a sports program on the radio, and if so what is the number on the dial?"
"Somebody needs to tell the reporters on CNN and MSNBC that there's a difference in reporting the news and preaching to people. I have never seen the level of arrogance and condescension that these people are capable of achieving."
