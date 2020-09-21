Today's Forum for Sept. 22

"Marjorie Greene has said that the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon didn’t really happen, called President Barack Obama a Muslim and suggested that Nancy Pelosi should be executed for treason. Were you people who voted for her aware of this, but voted for her anyway?"
"I am truly embarrassed for my out-of-state friends and relatives to know that I live in the 14th Congressional District of Georgia."
"Once again the AP is spreading lies and assuming what Trump is or isn’t doing. I wish they would stop saying they’re a news agency and tell the truth that they’re a leftist, Trump-hating opinion commentary. I hate that you spread their lies."
"What a shock. The county commissioners can’t wait to blow through the free COVID-19 money. Not one of those people are even close to being a conservative."
"I’d love to see Dick Yarbrough sit down with Kyle Wingfield and teach him a few things."
"I don’t know how the app works that the Trump campaign canvassers are using to target which doors they should knock on, but whatever method they are using to decide who to text for support is way off. Quit sending me messages and emails! I don’t support you! I swear, I text 'stop' and then they just contact me from another number. I feel harassed. I’m a registered Republican, but it will be a cold day in a hot place before I vote for Trump."
"Why is Georgia School Superintendent Richard Woods so opposed to end of grade and end of course testing? People understand test results for many students will suffer due to the COVID-19 impact on in-person education. But if we don't measure the decline, how will school systems identify deficiencies and determine optimal remedies? Do we just hope for the best? I hope the Dalton school system doesn't jump on the 'no testing' bandwagon."
"How many weeks a year will 911 employees need that fancy Ford Explorer XLT to drive to training in Forsyth? How have they been getting there up to now? Nobody even asked. The county IT department wanted a fancy vehicle, too, but even our tax-and-spend commissioners realized how foolish that request was."
"Let me help. A whistleblower informs the powers that be of illicit activity. A disgruntled employee is usually just bellyaching. Now, here's the hard part, some disgruntled employees can be whistleblowers. That's why they're disgruntled."
"Just the happenings of not just the first hour but the first 24 hours after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg proves that the Republicans have strayed from all forms of decency and morals. First, the lady was not dead an hour and McConnell was already in the news saying they want to quick lane a replacement. But to say it has to be done quickly after their fiasco in 2016 and waiting over 10 months. I believe this shows they are scared they are losing the Senate and the White House so they want to do as much damage as possible before they are gone."
"As a Christian conservative, I would like to see President Trump appoint a new judge to the Supreme Court. Then, I would have no reason to hold my nose and vote for him."
