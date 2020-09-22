Today's Forum for Sept. 23

"Other than succeeding the president should he or she die or be incapacitated, the vice president’s only job is to preside over the Senate. If nodding your head over everything the president says was part of the job description, then Pence would be the best vice president we've ever had."
"Two words to Republicans claiming a Nancy Pelosi scam: Merrick Garland."
"The anxiety and anguish that the Democratic Party is now experiencing over replacing Justice Ginsburg hopefully will be crushed at the next voting booth, because what they really have in their sights on is not just Donald Trump, it’s our Constitution. Also, being lectured by Democrats about the Constitution is like an arsonist advising the fire department."
"McConnell needs to pack his bags and take Pelosi with him to some deserted island and see how long they can survive."
"The article about the Mental Health Court and the young man who graduated was wonderful news! I applaud all the folks who had a hand in making the court a reality. Treating a human being in a humane way is the right thing to do and the fiscal conservatives should be happy as well. At least the original concept of fiscal conservative was to spend less and get more in return, which this court has done. Most importantly, however, is a human being with a problem was helped to become a productive citizen. Now if we can get a mental health professional to respond to emergency calls with the police we will be making more progress."
"What do I have to do to get one of those county SUVs?"
"The Republicans have 'strayed from all forms of decency and morals.' That is hilarious coming from an obvious Democrat!"
"Congratulations, Charlottesville, for giving into the woke mob. I'd like to meet the person that keeps calling in the same thing every day."
"President Trump helped broker the historic Mideast peace deal and the mainstream media basically remained silent. If that was Barack Obama that did that, they'd be groveling at his feet. Headlines would be everywhere."
"To the reader who makes the half-hearted attempt at explaining modern conservatism, you're in the right ballpark but on the wrong bench. Solving problems collectively is a hallmark of totalitarianism, not of democratic republics."
"Why do you people keep blaming Biden for everything? Trump is our president."
"If anybody knows where you can buy frozen strawberries, call the Forum. I've looked all over Dalton for them."
"Watching leftwing news won't cure your depression."
"Can anybody in Forumland list what Trump has completed or accomplished during his term thus far — legally?"
"I agree with the Forum reader that thinks that Donald Trump is our only hope because he is. I've listened to too many of Biden and Harris' lies about what they are not going to do and how they are going to go left on us. So go, Donald, go!"
"I'd like to thank the employees at the Rocky Face Wendy's for all of the kind, friendly service they give to the customers."
