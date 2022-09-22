“Thank you for the sports article on the Murray County High School girls volleyball team. They are awesome to watch. A classy group of young ladies that support each other and play their hearts out. They play fair and clean and have a winning team. Go Lady Indians! Murray is proud of you.”
“This is in response to your neighbor’s dog barking. I have a friend that had the same problem. They solved the barking dog at night problem. Every time the dog started barking they would call the neighbor on the phone. It only took a couple of calls to stop the barking.”
“The fact that Michael Reagan wants to talk about the failures of California with no mention of Texas (you know, the state with the most people affected by power outages because of their failing power grid) tells you how much credence you should give any of his articles. Zero.”
“I’m not in love with electric vehicles yet. I can’t imagine having to stop every 200 or so miles and hope I can find a charging station without a long waiting line. I might be able to get to my doctor’s office in Atlanta and back, maybe. As batteries age, they lose power.”
“Everyone knows walls always solve border issues permanently. Just ask Berlin and China.”
“Georgia isn’t a border state, so I don’t really care that red state governors that get billions of federal dollars per year to help immigrants are trying to make it a campaign issue. I do care about women’s rights, because we seem to have a fair few of them around here.”
“No, those of us who blame Joe Biden for the unbearable increases in gas prices are not sorry to have said that because he is responsible. and yes, he is manipulating the price of gas again, by forcing the rapid decrease in gas prices at the pump, as his party sees what it is doing to people’s opinion of his administration. The decrease comes just ahead of the mid-term elections, and he thinks we are stupid enough not to see through his plan. Manipulation is the name of Biden’s game. We will see what happens to gas prices as soon as the elections are over. All people aren’t as dumb as the Democrats think. Let’s revisit this after these elections.”
“Dear Forum person who doesn’t understand those that admired Queen Elizabeth: Please do a little research into Queen Elizabeth, her story of becoming the queen, her role, her personal story and how well she knew her role as such, and loved the people of Great Britain and the rest of the Commonwealth. To admire the person and how she served is not to say we don’t love the USA and living here. There are admirable leaders in other lands, if you’re not aware of that, and saying that is not being disloyal to our country. She was a great lady and led her country through many tough times.”
“My favorite columnist, Christine Flowers, was right on point with her most recent thoughts regarding Queen Elizabeth. I too, took great offense to the comments made by Uju Anya, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University. In fact, I sent an email to both the professor and the university expressing my dismay about her repugnant comment. It is the professor’s responsibility to mold and teach young minds and for her to say she hoped the queen died an ‘excruciating’ death was deplorable! I was assuming the university would take action, but no, Uju is untouchable. As a footnote on both, neither the professor nor the university responded to my email. I thought surely Uju would give me at least one fact regarding Queen Elizabeth’s alleged atrocities.”
“I wonder if the person who wrote that the Republican Party is the party of law and order did so with a straight face. Other than breaking into the Capitol with the intent of hanging Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi, and other than trying to fix elections so that only Republicans can vote, and other than threatening violence and civil war every time Trump is held accountable, yes, I guess you could say that they’re the party of law and order.”
“No, Obama was not guilty of any name-calling. He had his Chicago ‘cronies’ to take care of it for him.”
