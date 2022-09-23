“Mid-term elections are just weeks away. I am so excited I can hardly stand it. Why? We should start receiving the over-sized candidate postcards that nobody reads real soon. Don’t just place in recycle or trash. Keep them. They are great for starting fires this fall.”
“One Senate candidate who didn’t really graduate from UGA may not have what it takes to be a senator. In the United States Senate they frequently use big words and he’ll be lost.”
“A Tesla Model X has over 300 miles of range, which should get you to Atlanta and back with plenty of juice to spare. You can charge it at home overnight, or if you’re in a hurry via a national network of superchargers that can fill it up in 25 minutes.”
“Mr. Stossel, perhaps inadvertently, reveals the demand of every right-wing hack crying about being canceled. They want to be able to be mean to anyone with no repercussions. It’s simply the whining of a bully upset that someone bigger than them stuck up for their victim.”
“Biden’s speech to the U.N. was his usual timid, tepid response. The words tough and strong are not in this man’s vocabulary.”
“The Biden mafia needs to be in jail.”
“You heard it here first: Donald Trump will get out of every single legal situation he’s in without any consequences. He will emerge stronger than ever.”
“I hope everyone is following what Stacey Abrams is telling college students about abortion. We sure don’t need her as governor of Georgia.”
“The country is in seriously bad shape. You can get run over for being a Republican.”
“I agree with Gov. Kemp on this thing with student loan forgiveness. I don’t agree with it. They need to pay their way just like everyone else had to. By the way, is your President Biden going to sign a paper saying we can get our mortgages done away with? What’s the difference? We have to have a place to live so why can’t he sign a paper, which he’s always signing something, to give us a forgiveness on mortgages or whatever bills we might have?”
“To the former Atlanta Falcons fan who has given up on his team. If you tie your happiness and sense of self to professional sports you will never be truly content. Instead of wasting time on pro athletes, find or rediscover a hobby that gives you a true sense of self-worth.”
“What’s behind all of the grocery stores in Dalton suddenly playing this loud music on the PA system? You can’t even hear yourself think and you have to shout if you have a question to ask the cashier. We’re all not deaf, but I think some of the store managers must be.”
“Robert Frost said it best: ‘Good fences make good neighbors.’ From the poem ‘Mending Wall.’”
“In response to a comment in Friday’s Forum. Anyone who thinks the state of Georgia is not a recipient of the current border crisis is either living under a rock or willfully ignorant of statistical information.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.