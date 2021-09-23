Today's Forum for Sept. 24

"Let me explain why I’m happy Biden is the president. It’s for what he won’t do. He won’t deny climate change. He won’t try to take away the votes of millions of people. He won’t lie about elections being crooked even though every investigation showed nothing. He won’t tell his supporters to break into the Capitol, capture the speaker of the House and the vice president and then lynch them. Those are just for starters."
"As a Democrat, I’m not happy with the things that have happened under Biden’s watch. But I can sleep easy at night knowing that he will not try to disenfranchise my vote. He also will not try to overthrow the government. He will not use the resources of the U.S. government to enrich himself. He will not suggest ridiculous and harmful treatments for COVID-19, and his son will not steal from charities."
"Biden may not be doing a perfect job, but he sure beats that rude, smart-mouth Trump."
"Yes, I am very happy with President Biden. The main thing I wanted from him was to get the former president out of office and anything else is gravy. And we are having some fine gravy, sausage gravy, and it is so, so good!"
"Do any of y'all critics of critical race theory have a course syllabus to share with us? I'd like to see what it's all about."
"Hamilton Medical Center had 55 COVID patients Sept. 22 vs. 70 on Sept. 1. During that same time period 33 people died of COVID."
"Including 7,182 deaths officially attributed to COVID-19 of 64,714 total deaths in Alabama last year, compared to 57,641 births, there were more deaths than births in Alabama."
"Two of the missing courthouse flags belonged to a World War II POW and a soldier killed in Vietnam. Hope to see the vandals in court soon. Signed, a Vietnam veteran."
"Why are not all canned foods in the grocery in an aluminum can with a pull top? It sure would save a lot of time hunting for a stupid can opener."
"I see in the news that Gov. Brian Kemp wants a governors conference on the southern border. So now he's going to solve the country's problems when he can't even solve Georgia's problems. This smells like a feeble attempt to find an issue to hopefully get some votes."
"Doug Hawley 'Beat the Beard' on Sept. 21. Way to go, Doug (Dalton's runner before running was popular)! Miss seeing you run Tibbs Road."
"I'd like to thank the city policeman who helped my son and daughter-in-law last Thursday afternoon. Their handicapped van broke down by Dalton High School and he stopped and helped them and got someone to come and pick them up in a van with a lift so they could bring him home and called a wrecker to have the van towed in. Thank you so very much."
"I wish the Public Works Department would take a look at Old Fields Road right behind Valley Point School as you get off Highway 41. There's a stretch of road right there where the trees are touching each other across both sides of the road and they're leaning. I have to close my eyes when I go by there because the trees are just leaning like they would fall at any minute. They need to be cut back."
"Is our country on the road to socialism with government controlling everything? Think Venezuela. It has never worked. Eventually you run out of other people's money and have nothing left to spend."
