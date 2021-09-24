Today's Forum for Sept. 25/26

"If others' health and safety isn't your job so you can justify not being vaccinated, it's also not your business what is happening with a fetus not in your body. Pick a lane."
"How about that Arizona audit? How many times does Trump need to lose the 2020 election until you people move on from it?"
"Sequence of COVID booster declarations: Biden proclaimed COVID boosters all around beginning Sept. 20. FDA said not so fast, we lack data to support that and scaled back Biden's booster plan. Then the CDC bunch met for two days and further scaled back the FDA's booster recommendation to a mere shadow of Biden's original proclamation. But Dr. Walensky, who heads the CDC and has the final say, tossed her team's recommendation and went with the FDA. Participation awards for all!"
"Biden has done more for this country in some eight months than Trump did for this country in four years."
"Delighted to read about the Forum readers who are happy with our current virtual leader in the White House who for the most part doesn't have a thought in his head or a word in his mouth that someone else hasn't help put there."
"Joe Biden is not in office for the American people. He is in office for people in other countries."
"It's too bad that incompetency isn't a ground in the Constitution for presidential impeachment. I guess even brilliant minds like Thomas Jefferson and James Madison couldn't think of everything."
"Joey Jones and Herschel Walker for Congress!"
"If there is a list to sign up to serve as a juror on the case of the flag-stealers, please let me know. I'd like to sign up."
"To the person who wants a syllabus for critical race theory, tell him you don't need a syllabus, you just need to teach all of the American history without leaving out anything. That would be your syllabus."
"Go Braves, and take the Falcons with you."
"It sure does take a lot of hot air to play a sousaphone, and I've plenty more of it in reserve."
"Biden ran on the concept that he had a plan for dealing with the COVID virus. Do you think that plan is working now?"
"If you're in the hospital with the COVID virus because you refused to take the vaccine and somebody goes to the emergency room with a heart attack and needs a bed, they should just release you because it was your choice that you didn't take the vaccine and you're in the hospital."
"Sure do wish this was an election year. Donald Trump would be the president and Donald Trump Jr. would be the vice president."
"I've got a question. What good is a mask in a restaurant when you've got to take it off to feed your face?"
