Today's Forum for Sept. 25

"You're right, it's not Biden. It's the party that's backing him. He's no more than a figurehead on a sinking ship. In this case, the Titanic."
"You want frozen strawberries? Buy fresh and freeze!"
"Surprisingly enough, I bought a bag of frozen strawberries from Aldi the other day and they are very good. They're about $3 a bag but they're very good."
"For the person searching for frozen strawberries in Dalton, Kroger has them. They're sometimes out of stock so you may need to call before you go."
"I would say the same thing you have to do to get one of the nice city SUVs. Go to mandate school, and then go put your life on the line daily."
"No, but watching all right-wing news and listening to QAnon will cause that depression and worsen it."
"In a totalitarian government, one person rules. Not a collective."
"I'm not voting for Trump. I'm also not raking he or the Republicans for pushing through a Supreme Court nominee. Elections have consequences. If you want to slow down a confirmation, you should have energized your base better to vote the Democrats in to the Senate in 2018."
"Donald Trump 'brokered a peace agreement' between two Mideast countries that were not at war, have never been at war and do not share a border. Small wonder nobody’s impressed except his biggest fans who clap when he lifts a glass of water."
"This 'peace' agreement that the Trump puppets are touting as a great accomplishment is actually between two countries that have never been at war. Exactly what is the proper term for an agreement between two countries that were already at peace?"
"If you are the one that stole my Trump sign, enjoy your fun now because you will be crying in November!"
"Things you won’t hear on Fox News: Socialists led the movements for women’s suffrage, child labor laws, consumer protection laws and old age pensions, just to name a few."
"Following the death of Justice Ginsburg, the usual appropriate response would be to wait a day or two to jump into the political implications. The very next day the Democratic liberal leftists threatened to commence rioting and other forms of public temper tantrums and then Hillary Clinton had to weigh in. Not that anyone really wanted to hear from her, yet she still feels the need to weigh in on matters of consequence since President Trump denied her what she believed was her turn."
"After encountering multiple unmasked people in Dalton’s masks-optional medical facilities, I’ve transferred all of my medical records to physicians in Chattanooga."
"There is the real truth and there is the Fox News truth. The real truth is we can’t return to normal until Trump is no longer the president and our government begins to actually function again."
"Well, the Braves clinched for the third straight time. Yawn."
"It's hard for me to believe how great I am and how knowledgeable I am, and if you people want to get together and elect me as your leader, it would be a good choice."
