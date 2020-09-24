Today's Forum for Sept. 25

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Rain becoming heavy at times overnight. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.