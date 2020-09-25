Today's Forum for Sept. 26-27

"Have you noticed when Biden talks how he's making promises? All kinds of promises. Promises that he thinks are going to get him into the presidency. Just making lies to people just to get their votes. I don't believe nothing he's saying and I'm not personally voting for him because he is making too many promises that he knows he's not going to keep. It's just his way of swaying the people's vote."
"If there are any among your readership left that doubt the power of the liberal news media, they should read Ann Coulter's column on Thursday, Sept. 24."
"America has got to wake up to the altering of reality we see conservative media and Donald Trump pushing on the people. This is so dangerous it is impossible to put into words. Wake up!"
"It's easy for the left-wing media to say that Trump did wrong on all of these different things, but unless they point out specifically what he did was wrong, then it's a waste of time."
"To the Forum writer talking about Donald Trump and the Constitution, I would say that Donald Trump has trampled on the Constitution more than any president in recent memory, and I'm in my 70s."
"Thank you Mr. Editor for finding space for Dick Polman’s column in last Sunday’s opinion page. It was a refreshing change from the usual right-wing blowhards."
Editor's note: You are very welcome.
"If all of the kids started staying home and homeschooling, it would save the taxpayers money. I'm all for it."
"It seems like every Dollar General store you go to they've got a sign in the door that says either credit cards, debit cards or exact change only. Don't those people know where banks are?"
"Please do an editorial on predatory billing practices by businesses in the local area and the need for a fraud squad in the local police department."
"I apologize for being so wild and loud and happy. So sorry."
"Democrats, wake up! They will court you for the vote but they will not invite you to the inaugural ball — only the rich ones."
"When you think you've heard of everything, the so-called peaceful protesters are now complaining that they can't sleep at night due to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Maybe if they got a job and went to work they would get tired enough to go to sleep. How did one country ever raise so many spoiled brats?"
"Is your party inciting riots, burning buildings, looting and threatening impeachment and unruly unrest? If so, don't vote for them."
"Thirty years ago most people wouldn't be able to name at least one Supreme Court justice. Now, all of a sudden they have become household words. It just proves one of my longstanding theories: Our country is full of people with too much time on their hands and there is an oversaturation of the media. We should go back to the day when the news was on for 30 minutes a day. If you can't find it out then, you probably don't need to know it's going on anyway."
"Why have we started having five-minute commercials about lawsuits? That's pitiful. They're so boring."
"I'm so old I can remember when I could tune into a basketball game, a football game, a baseball game to get away from politics."
"I think it's time for the Falcons, Dan Quinn and Arthur Blank all to leave the state of Georgia. They're an embarrassment."
"I want to see those Trump people wearing those hats on Nov. 4."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.