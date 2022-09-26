“If parking space is such a valuable resource downtown, why aren’t we charging for it?”
“President Biden and Hillary Clinton calling Republicans names won’t get Democrats elected in November.”
“Gov. Kemp so misrepresents the scope of the student-debt problem and fails to explain the harm done to low-income families by for-profit colleges. Kemp seems to care very little about protecting low-income people who were used as a scam to obtain government money.”
“I would like to thank the helpful Democrat for suggesting that I buy a Tesla Model X to get me to my doctor in Atlanta. With the way inflation is eating away my retirement savings, soon I won’t be able to afford a 15-year-old Hyundai.”
“A border wall would be such a stupid waste of American tax dollars. It wouldn’t keep anyone or anything out. It’s just something that someone has convinced you will solve all the immigration problems that exist. This person who convinced you knows it will never be built, so he decided to use it as a rallying cry for his followers. A fictional symbol of a greater America that could be ours if only he could be appointed king. Something he knows he can promise but will never have to prove. and he will get to blame it’s lack of existence on his enemies.”
“All that Senate candidate needs to be able to do is find the ‘R’ button and push it. I bet he can do that. By the way, that is about all most Washington politicians are doing.”
“David Bean’s letter to the editor was on target. Sadly, many of those yelling about loan forgiveness will find a way to be fine with their favorite politicians getting a far bigger handout than those paying off student loans. Also, what about the supreme leader, Trump, who had businesses that bankrupted six times? Who got stuck with those losses? I don’t hear anyone yelling about that. If something is wrong, it’s wrong all the time. Those claiming to have the moral high ground should perhaps remember that.”
“There are 3,700 super charging stations. It takes 30 minutes. There are 145,000 gas stations in the U.S.”
“If Michael Reagan is going to write about electric cars and the grid, he should do his homework. Fact: If 80% of all passenger cars become electric, this would lead to a total increase of 10-15% in electricity consumption. Over the next decade, normal expansion of the power grid will take care of it.”
“In response to the comment about Joe Biden and the gas prices, let them continue to drop. I will not be voting for Joe Biden. Period.”
“It’s true that in America we don’t have a king or a queen. We have another form of royalty which is politicians who live off our tax dollars and other contributions.”
“Ronald Reagan must be rolling over in his grave seeing what 20 years of Democratic rule has done to his once-great state.”
“Impeach Joe Biden! Impeach Joe Biden!”
