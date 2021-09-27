Today's Forum for Sept. 28

"Anyone with any business sense whatsoever would know that a business that is successful has been run based on data and facts. No one who has run a successful business is going to shut down a moneymaker because of a little extra cost even if it goes by the name of a tax. Successful businesses are not run on random, emotional responses that are not backed up by data. Fear not. Do not listen to false prophets."
"We are truly blessed to have so many learned foreign policy experts with the spare time to post in the Forum."
"Ms. Flowers could have saved quite a bit of ink by simply writing 'I don't know what white privilege is. Democrats are bad.'"
"President Biden plays fast and loose with proclamations, dates and decisions. July 4th was 'Independence From COVID Day.' Aug. 31 was 'Out of Afghanistan Day.' Sept. 20 was 'COVID Booster Shot for Everybody Day.' How'd that work out? One out of three. We did skedaddle out of Afghanistan on schedule."
"If you're waiting on Donald Trump to be president and Don Jr. to be vice president, you're also waiting for hell to freeze over. Not happening.''
"The only new national holiday we need should be called Appomattox Day on April 9th every year."
"It's remarkable that the crowd that coined 'My body, my choice' has become 'Your body, our choice' when it comes to vaccines. Freedom of choice only applies to causes they believe in."
"So we now have someone in the White House who looks and acts 'presidential.' I can tell everyone in Dalton is elated now."
"It's funny how everyone is praising Biden but they're not saying anything about how the world is right now."
"It appears many people in the Forum would give up their freedom for the party."
"These poor Democrats are so scared of Donald Trump that they are still going after him. Is he still in your nightmares?"
"I'll give the Democrats that Donald Trump was boisterous and bombastic, but at least he was interesting. Biden has all of the excitement of a bowl of wet noodles."
"Since Dalton Public Schools has so few unmasked students, maybe they could consider opening a school just for them. It might turn out to be like an old one-room school with multiple grades in the same room but I'm thinking the parents of those students might like the idea. It could make contact tracing easier and the rest of the masked students could have less quarantine time at home."
"Where are the Republicans in Washington? Where are they? Why aren't they doing something to stop Joe Biden and his administration?"
"I liked the comment about Biden has done more for this country in eight months since he's been in office than Trump did in four years, but I would change one small thing. That Trump did to this country, not for it."
