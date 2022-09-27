“Republicans are running scared and they want to scare us. I mean I receive no texts or emails from Democrats. Yet my phone blows up daily — I mean 20 or more text messages a day — with Republicans begging for money and spreading more of their lies while they beg.”
“You keep screaming to impeach Joe Biden. Please list the crime he committed. Beating Trump in 2020 wasn’t illegal.”
“Incarcerate Trump! Incarcerate Trump!”
“To the person that said Republicans broke into the Capitol with the intent of hanging Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi, aren’t you being a little extreme? Who told you this? Don Lemon? Rachel Maddow? Joe Scarborough?”
“Trump, you have a very loving family. Always count your blessings.”
“Lord help us, Elton John is performing at the White House. I can’t imagine. I’ve never been that desperate for something to do.”
“I find it really ironic that these Democratic cities — so-called sanctuary cities — want nothing to do with these migrants. Amazing.”
“Obama never did call people names. He didn’t have to. He got more respect than Donald Trump did.”
“David Bean’s letter on student loans entirely misses the point, which is simply that one person should not have to pay for somebody else’s college. If you can’t afford to go to a major college like I did, then there are plenty of schools like Dalton State, Chattanooga State or Cleveland State where you can take classes in the morning and work in the afternoon. We all know that Betsy DeVos was incompetent but that doesn’t have a darn thing to do with the point that other people shouldn’t be responsible for other people’s loans.”
“Nothing good has happened to this country since Joe Biden was elected president.”
“The reader who was bragging about a Tesla Model X having the range to go round-trip to Atlanta, what if somebody wants to go to Charlotte? Oh by the way, it’s 334 miles from Dalton, according to Google. and good luck trying to find any of those superchargers on the interstate.”
“For the person that said it takes 30 minutes to recharge your electric vehicle, it takes about six minutes to fill up my gasoline-powered vehicle.”
“The Democrats are right when the country is full of hate. Look how they hate Trump.”
“To anyone that would change their vote from Trump because of abortion, all I can say is so sad. Shame, shame.”
“I have noticed that virtually every letter David Bean submits always targets negativism toward the Trump administration. His solution to the problem aligns with the liberal Democrats’ agenda.”
“To the person who says President Biden and Hillary Clinton calling Republicans names won’t get Democrats elected, it’s strange because Trump can call people names and insult people all day, every day, but that doesn’t seem to bother them. Can they explain that?”
“The Atlanta Braves shouldn’t have gone to the White House, especially with the White House staff trying to persuade the Braves to some woke name.”
