Today's Forum for Sept. 29

"It’s a ridiculous waste of time and money to demand vote recounts of the 2020 election. It shows your ignorance of voting laws. It doesn’t matter if your dead uncle, your neighbor who moved two years ago or a bunch of people here illegally voted. It doesn’t matter if the address given is the middle of a soybean field, a deserted barn, the local jail or an airport. If the results were certified by the attorney general, and the electors certified by the governor, the votes cannot be changed unless the state first decertifies the election results."
"Praying the Republicans hold the line on the $3.5 trillion spending bill and debt ceiling. There are billions of savings to be had if Congress would tighten the belt on spending, doing away with all the handouts. Plenty of jobs, get off your duff, go to work or do without. That’s the way it’s supposed to be. Don’t work, you don’t eat, period."
"Taxing big companies and the rich trickles down to us."
"Of course many businesses will not close. But they are not fools. They will just pass on the cost of increased taxes. Which will increase inflation. The circle continues. The average person may not pay any of these taxes, but they will pay because of them."
"I really don't think Vanderbilt needs to remain in the SEC."
"The problem isn't the people crossing the border, it's the two people in the White House."
"If you think you're having a problem finding things you need in the stores now, just wait until the fall when this vaccine mandate kicks in and all the people who won't take the shot quit or are fired. Just when you think the idiots' policies can't get more ridiculous, they manage to do just that."
"Seventy-five percent of the Forum now is like watching CNN or MSNBC."
"How many more people are going to have to die or be close to death before these people will have this vaccine? I don't know what they're doing. They're not even thinking about anyone — not even themselves. I don't know what their excuses are. There's nothing to it. If there are any side effects, they are so minor. And it's so easy to get the vaccine and it's free. Why wouldn't people take advantage of it and know that it's going to help them and the ones around them? Whenever I got mine, and I got them both, you had to make appointments and you had to wait. Now you just drive up and you get it. Why not do it?"
"Everyone that's praising Biden for what he's done in eight months, what has he done? Look at gas prices, your grocery prices. Look at the fiasco at the border. Look at the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Are you serious?"
"Yes, Joe Biden has done a lot in the past eight months. He's succeeded in making the United States the laughingstock of the world."
