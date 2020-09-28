Today's Forum for Sept. 29

"Why should we dump money into a failing strip mall on Market Street? Spend that money downtown where it might actually be a long-term benefit to the city!"
"It’s hard to explain my dislike of the peacock theme for Dalton without using bad words, but if they place those goofy peacock arches over the intersections coming into Dalton, it’ll look like the entrance into a theme park."
"I cannot believe Dalton got some business from Atlanta to show us folks how traffic can flow better in our town. My goodness, have any of y'all driven in or around Atlanta lately?"
"Thank you, Mayor Pennington, for leading the effort to improve the appearance of our primary I-75 exits as well as west Walnut Avenue. The Walnut Avenue exit is an embarrassment. Scrubby bushes and trash trees lead up to the exit ramp. We look like a poor, down at the heels community. Fixing this eyesore is tax money well spent."
"Ornamental archway, colorful peacock feathers near both interchanges? Have you lost your mind? Have you forgotten the weeks of complaints in the Forum to remove the peacocks downtown? Are you trying to ruffle more feathers? I laughed so hard I chocked on my coffee. The laughter was a great way to start my morning, not the choking. Walnut Avenue needs a facelift. It has no curb appeal. Remove the makeshift signs and plant trees and shrubs. Now you want to make Market Street more appealing? It was several years ago when it had stores, now the only businesses attracting traffic in that area are Cracker Barrel and Outback. All this at the tune of several million dollars?"
"If the city is looking to pay someone a few more hundreds of thousands of taxpayers’ dollars for preposterous marketing advice, I’m available."
"If we really want to improve Dalton, we should do away with parking minimums, allow auxiliary dwelling units and give preferential tax status to mixed-use developments. Nobody moves to Dalton because Longhorn has nice landscaping."
"A judge just dropped Karen McDougal’s defamation case against Tucker Carlson on the basis that no reasonable person would take anything that Carlson says seriously. The same can be applied to Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh."
''if you think Biden is making promises he can't keep and telling lies, just what do you think Trump did and is still doing? Vote Blue 2020.''
"A Forum comment stated, 'President Trump has trampled all over the Constitution.' Please give us a specific and not simply a liberal opinion."
"It's fascinating how much of the Forum focuses on national news at the expense of local. People would do well to turn off TV news and get involved in local politics."
"Maybe some Trump fans do cheer if he raises a glass of water, but Biden's followers are stuck with a lackluster, uncharismatic candidate who they think they need to tolerate."
"I’m truly flabbergasted that someone is shaming the Democrats for jumping into the fray so soon after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death but is silent about Mitch McConnell declaring his intentions regarding filling her seat while it was still warm. That shows a complete lack of ability or desire to see the actual truth of the matter, which is that neither side possesses decorum nor common decency. Come on! You can do better than that."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.