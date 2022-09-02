“I never would have believed that the president of the United States, my president, would be calling me and my family such vile names. I am ashamed of him. Just because you are unable to debate the problems facing all Americans is no reason to stoop to personal name-calling. My wife could not believe him calling her all these disgusting names since he has never met her or knows anything about her. I urge all voters to please vote for all the Republicans.”
“Biden calling us fascists won’t win anymore votes than Hillary calling us deplorables did.”
“So remember, kids, next time you get caught shoplifting, just tell the security guard ‘It’s OK, I declassified it!’”
“So baseball is boring and you’re ready for some real action on the gridiron? A three-hour football game has less than 20 minutes of actual action. The rest is a lot of standing around as the clock ticks away.”
“Which came first, the seditionist or the obstructionist?”
“Hats off to Texas governor Gregg Abbott for bussing these migrants to blue cities. These mayors are the biggest hypocrites on planet Earth.”
“Our local police officers who thwarted the attempted rape of two women should have been in Uvalde, Texas, a couple of months ago. They immediately entered the residence, got the victim out, then circled the perimeter so the perpetrator couldn’t get away. Imagine if they had been in Uvalde, Texas. What a different outcome. Congratulations to our local officers.”
“Where does California plan on getting all the electricity to run all of these electric cars? Do they think the rest of the country is going to sell it to them when the rest of the country doesn’t have enough gas either? Honestly, a bunch of third-graders would have more common sense.”
“When Tennessee/Ball State football is on vs. Joe Biden’s prime-time speech condemning the Republicans, it’s the football game all the way.”
“Let’s flip this statement just a little bit. If I was a Republican and I still supported Donald Trump, I’d be ashamed to show my face.”
“I’m an old husband. When my wife is talking, I hear, but I don’t always listen.”
“I don’t understand why your president, Joe Biden, I did not vote for him, can just sign his name to anything and everything. He’s giving money away left and right. Everything is going downhill fast. All this money he’s giving out, why can’t he hand out some to senior citizens? People that are older need that money just as much as the young people or whoever else he sees fit to give it to. I just don’t understand how he can be so insensitive to the senior citizens whenever he hands out money to other countries. Now he’s cancelling student loans. I mean it just seems like a selfish thing on his part and he doesn’t care about the senior citizens.”
“Is there not enough in the Georgia reserves to put the extra food stamps back on? Old people cannot live on $20 a month. I bet you Brian Kemp doesn’t live on $20 a month.”
