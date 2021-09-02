Today's Forum for Sept. 3

"I think all those people in the Pigskin Picks picking Georgia over Clemson is wishful thinking."
"Congrats to Brooke Thomas for being selected in the PGA program. Best of luck, Brooke!"
"The downtown Dalton business owners should park in the two available public parking garages. Too many parking spaces are taken up by the owners on a daily basis. They may be surprised the amount of additional foot traffic they receive by offering potential customers ample, close parking."
"A wise, old New York Yankee catcher by the name of Yogi Berra once said, 'It ain't over 'til it's over.' Another wise American said, 'The arc of justice is long.' None of us have a crystal ball and do not know yet all the difference the U.S. made in Afghanistan. Since none of have access to the great clock of the Lord it may only be halftime or the end of the first quarter. How many times in your chosen religious literature does it say to have faith, do not judge and beware of false prophets and many are out there screaming 'it is the end of times'? At least this time it did not cost over 58,000 lives in less time. Counting U.S. contractors it was only about one-tenth the loss in sunny southeast Asia. The servicemen and women who pulled off the evacuation are miracle-working heroes."
"In case you have forgotten, the anti-masks and anti-vaccine movement was started by Donald Trump, who downplayed the seriousness of COVID to avoid crashing the stock market, which he thought would reduce his chances of being reelected."
"It's good the county school system will be giving a penance raise to the nutrition workers but they should be looking at an increase for substitute teacher pay. It is barely minimum wage and that is one reason there are not enough substitutes, and teachers are having to cover classes for other absent teachers."
"How can Republicans call fixing our roads and bridges under the infrastructure bill 'socialism'?"
"Joe Biden is the most honest, awesome president we've ever had."
"Now that Biden has pulled the troops out of Afghanistan, I wonder how many millions of taxpayer money he's going to send to the Taliban."
"I'm tired of Biden blaming Trump all the time. Trump's not the president."
"In less than nine months, Joe Biden and the Democrats have done all they can to destroy this country."
"Make no mistake, our troubles in Afghanistan are far from over regardless of what Biden and his administration would have us believe."
"Can you imagine if another 9/11 happened today as divided as we are? Social media and cable news would create a civil war. This is a shame."
"It's a shame that so many people are dying in this area when there is an availability of vaccination. Who are these people who just won't get a vaccination? It's a shame."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.