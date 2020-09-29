Today's Forum for Sept. 30

"What is all the debate about conservative vs. liberal media? People can elect whether or not to read or watch it. I can tell after the first paragraph in written media where it's going. On TV and social media, I can watch for the first few minutes or first commercial break (whichever comes first) and change the channel or pull up something on Netflix."
"Would it be legal to create a dangerous distraction to interstate drivers by attaching neon peacocks' tails to the I-75 bridges? Never mind how tacky it would look."
"I could see construction of I-75 from my open, un-airconditioned, second story window at Fort Hill School when I was in the sixth grade. I am 72 years old now. Planning for access from I-75 to our dear downtown Dalton is better late than never. Old saying: Failing to plan is planning to fail."
"So let me get this straight. The city of Dalton paid $325,000 to an Atlanta architecture and engineering firm to redesign Walnut Avenue and Market Street with the taxpayers' money? It will ultimately cost over $25 million down the road? LED lights in the shape of peacock tails over interstate arches? Thank you, Mayor Pennington. Change is good and necessary, but come on!"
"I’m going to vote for Biden because I want the post office to go back to the way it was before Trump messed things up."
"Dick Yarbrough’s columns are a refreshing respite from current news. I vote for his writings to continue to be a feature in the Daily Citizen-News!"
"I am truly sorry that the name of Merrick Garland was not brought up for Supreme Court nomination. The Republican Senate was never going to seat him on the court, but at least the Democrats wouldn’t still be whining that his name was not even brought up for a vote."
"The Constitution mandates that the sole purpose of the Supreme Court is only to interpret law, and the primary function of Congress is to pass rules that all Americans must obey, a function called lawmaking. Many of the bills considered by Congress originate with the executive branch, but only Congress can create laws. Recently it seems as though the Democratic Party only wants the court just to be another liberal form of Congress with robes and to help create laws rather than interpret."
"OK, Forum folks, you found frozen strawberries. Now can you tell me where the frozen raspberries are, please?"
"I’m puzzled! What has happened to the Atlanta Falcons’ (future) Hall of Fame quarterback? He never showed in this past Sunday’s Chicago Bears game."
"Trump supporters should pay attention to the new reporting on Trump's tax returns. Surely, Trump supporters don't want to continue to subsidize this tax cheat and would-be kleptocrat. Trump's hero is the king of kleptocrats, Vladimir Putin. Trump has used the presidency to enrich himself, Ivanka, Jared and the rest of his family. The choice on Nov. 3 is clear. Vote for Trump and continuing to turn the U.S. into a kleptocracy or vote for Biden and a return to fairness and democracy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.