“It’s fall y’all!”
“Good news for Florida that we have a president who won’t withhold federal disaster aid just because the governor belongs to another party.”
“Where did we get that Jan. 6 rioters were going to hang Pelosi and Pence? Their own mouths, that’s where.”
“I watched the Jan. 6 Capitol riot live as it unfolded. They went with a hangman’s rope and a gallows built outside, and they said they were looking for Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi. and yes, they went there to hang them both for their beloved leader, who watched on widescreen TV. That’s a fact, Jack”
“To the person that does not believe that Republican insurrectionists were wanting to hang Ms. Pelosi and Mr. Pence. That is just proof that you are in pure denial. Just like many of the things Trump is accused of that you don’t believe is on video. Their hangman’s platform and noose and them screaming ‘Hang Mike Pence!’ is very well documented on video and audio. So if you will so kindly pull your head out of the sand and remove your hoodwink it is clear to see that the attempt and threat was there.”
“I think maybe it was you who missed a large point from David Bean’s article. Fine, you don’t want to have student loan forgiveness. Why is that all you mentioned? Are you fine with forgiveness of COVID business loans to wealthy Republicans and Trump’s six bankruptcies? All of those certainly left someone else holding the bag. Why is it only the student loans you seem to find fault with?”
“My daughter went to college. I worked my butt off to get her in college and keep her there until she graduated. I do not appreciate people getting their loans taken away. She worked hard and she paid every bit of her debt back. If she can do it, so can the rest of them. This is nothing but trying to get Biden elected again. Elect him again and you might as well kiss the United States goodbye because it is gone.”
“No, you miss the point. To anybody that works hard enough to get in and hard enough to stay in, college should be paid for just like our public schools. College shouldn’t be restricted to the wealthy while leaving the rest deeply in debt. The poor tried to improve themselves but were scammed by for-profits DeVos wouldn’t stop.”
“A trip in an EV from Dalton to Charlotte would require a 25-minute stop at the supercharger station in lovely Fair Play, South Carolina. Once you get there, you can top up at one of the over 300 public charging stations in Charlotte. EVs are the future, no matter how much you dislike them.”
“To the person talking about charging to park downtown, stop trying to be like these other urban communities if you still want to live rural.”
“I don’t know what happened to our mowers on Pickens and Gordon Springs Road but they need to come and finish the job.”
“I knew it would just be a matter of time before the cancel culture people went after the Atlanta Braves. People are being driven into abject poverty with high prices and all the Democrats can think about is the name of a stupid ball team. If you’re wondering what’s wrong with the country, it’s a nine-letter word that starts with a ‘D.’ The solution is to vote Republican like I’ve done for the last 46 years.”
