“Our son and his family were evacuating from Florida. The youngest child had an earache. I suggested they call the pediatric group that our children and grandchildren had used for over 40 years. There was no problem with payment. They were then told that they did not treat out-of-town patients. Come on, Dalton. We can have some compassion for the evacuees.”
“Voting for the people who will represent you in government is not equivalent to rooting for your favorite high school football team. The difference is that it will have real-life consequences, and you should take the responsibility to vet who you are voting for and not take the easy route out by just going along with the crowd.”
“I love Georgia, too, but Fulton County is nowhere near the moral and political disgrace that the 14th Congressional District is.”
“Well I guess that backstabbing Kemp will not get his day because Trump is not winning back the White House.”
“To all you people out there in Forum Land that are shouting for joy over Fani Willis’ prosecution of Trump, do you not have sense enough to know that he’s going to get this case to the Supreme Court and when it gets there those three Republican judges that he appointed along with the other three that Republicans appointed will make hash out of the quirky Georgia legal system and I hope and pray God keeps me on Earth long enough to see it.”
“If you can honestly look at yourself in the mirror and say the charges against Donald Trump are unfair or they should be dropped you just might have a serious problem.”
“Why do Republicans still believe the Big Lie? Trump lost the election, it has been proven over and over and over and again. If he had any integrity or morals, which he doesn’t, he would be man enough to admit that he lost and move on. Instead he acts like a spoiled child and pouts and makes up lies. He doesn’t have the moral values or the mental capacity to be the president of this great nation. Move on, people, we can do better than Trump.”
“Donald Trump is the sorriest person to ever be in politics. I want to apologize for voting for him twice. I promise it will never happen again.”
“The phony gospel of diversity inclusion works like this: We will include anything that comes along, no matter how wrong or absurd, as long as we, and that is the liberal intelligentsia working through the media, get to decide what will be included. So eventually everything is supposedly equal and there is no real substance to anything.”
“If you’ve ever had to live in Atlanta or Chattanooga, one thing you quickly realize after you move there is that they both have a kangaroo judicial system. It would be a real contest to see which one would be the biggest joke or the longest running carnival.”
“Impeach Joe Biden so we don’t have to deal with Barack Obama no more.”
“No one wants to listen to anything Joe Biden has to say. He is one of the most irrelevant presidents this country has ever had.”
“If anyone wants to know the definition of Trump Derangement Syndrome just read one of Dick Polman’s columns.”
“I always thought Jimmy Carter was the worst president in my lifetime until Obama came along. Now when Joe Biden came along he eclipsed both of them.”
“Why are you people so crazy about Taylor Swift? She is way overrated, full of herself.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.