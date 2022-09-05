“Has the city considered just putting up signs to tell people where the huge, mostly empty free parking garage is?”
“The people who regularly say ‘expletive’ Joe Biden are going to spend weeks warbling about his lack of civility and get really upset when I laugh in their faces.”
“Responding to Joe Biden’s recent rhetoric that equality and democracy are under assault by MAGA Republicans. Soaring inflation is still by far the top issue on most voters’ minds as prices have increased significantly under Biden’s presidency. If you had a constant salary for all of last year, you’ve had more than one month of your income taken away as a result of Biden’s incompetence and ineffective actions with our economy.”
“I agree that baseball is boring, but so is football. They spend more time standing around than playing. The band and cheerleaders are far more entertaining. Basketball is where the action is.”
“I’ve heard a lot of people lately that say ‘Forgive medical debt, not student loans!’ Or ‘Pay my mortgage! Not student loans!’ All of these would be willing to take all sorts of debt forgiveness if it were offered, but vilify student loan recipients who will benefit from forgiveness. This is just a case of envy.”
“Please tell me who the rich liberals are in Dalton. I know plenty of extremely wealthy folks. None of them are liberals. Your comment was simply laughable.”
“After all the name-calling Trump did you might want to lay off the fake pearl clutching. If your wife could watch Trump lay into law enforcement, Gold Star families, immigrants, asylum seekers, medical professionals, teachers, politicians (Republican and Democrat), students, women, clergy, the disabled and so many others that it became impossible to keep up with, then she’ll be just fine after Biden called people who stormed the Capitol and those who align with them criminals.”
“Christine Flowers’ column on ‘Student loan forgiveness shifts money to wealthy’ on Sept. 3 is a must-read. I’m not a fan of Christine but she is so correct!”
“I just Googled fascism and from what I read, Biden is right. Trump wants to be at the top looking down on everyone, and be a dictator.”
“If a conservative does not like Donald Trump (and many don’t) are they going to vote for a liberal? Of course they won’t, they will hold their nose and vote for Trump.”
“A politician handing out money is otherwise known as buying votes.”
“It’s funny to me that we have so many groups of people yelling about student loans while with the same breath saying ‘Where’s mine? Why don’t they pay of my house, my car, my credit card bills?’ They don’t have a problem with the morality of student loan forgiveness. They have a problem with the fact that it’s not being given to them.”
“You’ve got to be kidding me. You really have the audacity to complain about about a president calling someone names? Were you asleep during the Trump years? Oh, that’s right. It’s fine when Trump does it. Day after day after day. and is still doing it. Complain about policy and the state of the nation all you want, but Trump supporters cannot say a word about name calling.”
