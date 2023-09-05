“I just read Mark Millican’s column about summer, ‘It was a grand summer,’ and he always writes such good articles. I wanted to suggest that Aug. 31, 2024, be the first Pumpkin Drop here in Dalton where we drop a pumpkin like the peach on New Year’s Eve or the apple or the ball in New York City. We can have a Pumpkin Drop and some hot cider or something there on the downtown strip. Y’all have a great day.”
“The Bible, yes, that’s the book for me. I stand upon the Word of God.”
“Thank goodness the effort under the prior mayor and council to buy up downtown Dalton businesses and turn the area into a large park was thwarted. Homeless camps in parks are not only impacting big cities. Google ‘homeless encampments in city parks.’ The latest is Missoula, Montana, about twice Dalton’s size.”
“I noticed where Georgia Power rates are going to go up. I thought they built that nuclear thing so they could lower the power bills. We paid on that thing for years and years and years and now it’s going to go up. I wonder if I could buy a new car and get them to help pay for it.”
“One of the just convicted Proud Boys’ wife said that ‘He started drinking very heavily and inundated himself with Fox News day and night.’ Fox, which recently lost a lawsuit for spreading lies, has done more than any other organization to divide this country.”
“Anybody with any knowledge would not reelect Biden for president. One thing, he is too old. Another, he cannot even read a speech that’s written for him. He doesn’t even know what’s going on in this world. I don’t know who is telling him what he says because it’s sure not anything he’s thinking of. The man is just too old to be in office even now, let alone to think about him winning in 2024.”
“There’s a great parallel between Nashville and Atlanta. They are two Democrat-run cities in Republican-controlled states with Republican legislatures and Republican governors. But there’s one big difference. When the city of Nashville wouldn’t host the 2024 Republican convention the legislature retaliated by enacting six bills that severely restricted the power of local government. What does Georgia do about Atlanta? The same thing they’ve done for 60 years. Absolutely nothing. So when Fani Willis spends millions of taxpayer dollars prosecuting a president over a phone call ... the rest of Georgia doesn’t like it but doesn’t do anything about it. I don’t understand that.”
“I cannot imagine what my late father, a gritty World War II veteran, would have to say about the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene being anywhere near Congress. She represents everything that he was fighting against.”
“Did anyone hear MTG’s ‘I will not’ speech at her latest town hall gathering? She never mentions anything she will do to support our District 14 needs. I’m so sorry she‘s supposed to be representing us.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene is trying to use extortion to coerce Congress. Shutting down the government would be devastating. She needs to drop her impeachment fantasy and do her job.”
“It is not the fact that Marjorie Taylor Greene is my representative that is so embarrassing, it is the fact that the people I live among elected her.”
“More Republican hypocrisy: If Biden had stood stock still in front of the microphone for 30-plus seconds the Republicans would have let out a scream that would have been heard across the country. It happens to McConnell, not once but twice, and nary a word.”
“The coach that left Notre Dame and went to LSU said it would be easier to win a national championship at LSU. Wonder how that’s working out?”
“You know, it seems like every sports show, every TV station, was talking about the big win by Deion Sanders. Seems to me like all I got out of that game is he’s got serious problems with the defense.”
