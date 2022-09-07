“Why does Georgia have the third highest concentration of student loan debt per borrower in the nation?”
“Once again, Christine Flowers proves that she has no idea what’s she’s talking about.”
“Mrs. Flowers, who never uttered a peep when Republicans were passing massive tax cuts for the rich that burdened the poor and middle class, is now very concerned that student loan relief, most of which is targeted at the poor and middle class, is going to benefit the rich. The raw cynicism on display is stunning, just an epic display of contempt for anyone with a memory that spans presidential administrations.”
“Trump is the only president that I have known to get on TV, call people vulgar names and make fun of people with disabilities, but the bad thing is his supporters love him for it. They say that’s exactly what we need. I say no it’s not. Everyone deserves respect.”
“We conservatives that do not like Trump will not vote for him in 2024, we did not vote for him in 2020 and will not in 2024. That’s the reason he lost.”
“Several people sent comments into the Forum defending Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. What’s so great about having 7,000 flights canceled over Labor Day weekend? Evidently, you people never have to travel. If you did, you would never call in such things to the paper.”
“I don’t think MAGA Republicans are a threat to society.”
“Did it ever occur to all these drug stores, grocery stores and all other kinds of stores that when we need to order things, that everybody doesn’t have access to a computer or a smartphone or anything? We can’t get digital coupons. We can’t get nothing. The older people are just thrown out there and it’s sink or swim.”
“With the recent addition of June the 19th on the list of federal holidays there are now four of those things between the end of May and the first week of September. and if they want to have one in August, there’s always Obama’s birthday on the 4th, Clinton’s birthday on the 19th and I’m sure they can find some more. Oh year, Lyndon Johnson was born on Aug. 27.”
“We conservatives know exactly what you liberal Democrats are trying to do to Donald Trump. You’re so scared that he’s going to run again and get elected that you’ll do anything — using the FBI, using your crooked prosecutors, using your crooked judges — to stop him.”
“When people go to the polls in November, they’re not going to think about how many times Trump tweeted or how much bad language he used but they are going to remember that gas was $2.34 a gallon, that ribeye steaks are $8 instead of $25 and everything else including their monthly power bill has gone through the roof. Biden thinks everyone flies around in a Learjet and lives in Martha’s Vineyard because he’s completely removed from the real world.”
“Be thankful for what you have, it can all disappear in an instant. Instead of thinking of all the things you think you want or that you wish you had, stop and think about what you are lucky enough to already possess. You probably have more than you even realize right now.”
