“First day of fall is Sept. 23 and hopefully much cooler. Having a Pumpkin Drop with hot cider in August? How about October?”
“How could we possibly have had a problem with homeless camps in downtown Dalton given the four large Christian churches with line of sight to the proposed park?”
“Leniency? Why? Look over the video and explain why leniency for the organizers (and that includes Trump) of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol should be given. Let’s not forget that people died as a result of that attack.”
“Trump isn’t being prosecuted over a phone call. He’s being prosecuted over what he asked Georgia’s elected officials to do on that phone call: falsify votes to illegally give him the presidency.”
“Imagine that you’ve been on vacation for two weeks. You come home and your basement is infested with hundreds of rabid, messy, mean raccoons. I want them gone immediately so you hire a guy who is a pro. I don’t care if the guy smells or if he swears. I don’t care how many times he’s been married or if he voted for Obama. I simply want those raccoons gone and I want my problem fixed and he’s the guy because he’s the best. This is why I strongly feel that we need Trump as our president. Yes, sometimes he can be very crude and he’s an egomaniac. But I don’t care, our country is in a mess because most all of our politicians, Democrats and Republicans, are two-faced and spineless. ... I just want things fixed.”
“Let me get this straight. You think that a man that cheats on his taxes, cheats on his wives, steals classified government documents, tries to steal an election and tries to overthrow the government will make a great president for the United States of America.”
“Marjorie Taylor Greene makes Tom Graves look awfully good. Fourteenth District Forum people must love representation that stays hidden.”
“If you don’t like living in the 14th District pack your bags and move to Fulton County and live with those liberal socialist Democrats.”
“I understand more and more people are adding tipping to their service of which I feel is not right. A tip should be given by a customer at the customer’s choosing. Now it’s not only food services, it’s hair salons, massage, nail service, actually there are plenty more but the one that really took me by surprise was when I had to call to have my vehicle towed and the bill had a place to add a tip. Where oh where does tipping end? We’re all struggling and feel a lot of these places need to pay their help instead of depending on tips. I know of a couple ladies that waitress and the complaints I hear from them is this or that customer didn’t tip. These people need to talk with their management instead of talking behind the customer’s back.”
“Diversity and inclusiveness is in the actual Gospel: ‘Judge not, and ye shall not be judged; condemn not, and ye shall not be condemned; forgive, and ye shall be forgiven.’”
“Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform, like his countless previous businesses, is on the verge of collapse. It seems that the only thing that the self-proclaimed world’s most successful businessman is good at is selling hats.”
“To the person who says that Trump’s going to get his case in Georgia turned over to the Supreme Court and then the Republican judges will just make hash out of it, does that mean the Republicans are going to cheat again by getting all that done supposedly? It can be done in Georgia, it’s fair, it’s OK.”
