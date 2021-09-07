Today's Forum for Sept. 8

"Thank you to the first responders and EMS who came to my mom's house for help Sunday."
"This so-called national do not call list is a joke. Saturday morning, it's only noon and I've already received eight phone calls starting at 8 a.m. There is no end to this. There is nothing we can do about it, I guess."
"Those people in the Pigskin Picks got their wishes. But I was sure scared Georgia was going to lose that because they have a knack of losing big games even after having substantial leads."
"All Trump did was talk about Obama the whole four years he was in office. So yes, Biden is doing and other presidents have done the same thing. Hey, surprise! That's how the ball bounces."
"I wish Biden's critics on Afghanistan would be more honest in admitting that their alternative solution was just 'stay there forever.' We've spent trillions of dollars and thousands of American lives in that quagmire. Biden deserves all of our thanks for having the courage to get us out."
"President Biden is having a rough time. We must remember that Biden at his worst is a hundred times better than Trump at his best."
"I am very, very happy to have Joe Biden as president because now people will have to stop saying Jimmy Carter was the worst president in America and Georgia can get a break."
"Biden has been able to reach a level of incompetency never seen in the Oval Office. And that's saying a lot when you're talking about the likes of Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon and Chester A. Arthur, who got plum government jobs for all of his friends and did little of anything else."
"Biden was elected by ill-informed voters."
"I find it very illogical that Republicans would not want us to mandate wearing a mask, but yet it's still those same Republicans mandating a woman has to have her pregnancy brought to term even if she and her body think otherwise. Think about it."
"A black and white solution to the school board's problems of COVID would be proof of vaccination for all in-person students. Everyone else who chooses not to be vaccinated would learn virtually."
"Not being vaccinated for COVID is extremely stupid and selfish. Selfish because these unvaccinated COVID patients fill the hospital space that should go to deserving people with illnesses they can't help."
"At this point the only reason not to get the vaccine is that you went all in on conspiracy nonsense and are now too embarrassed to admit you were wrong. 'Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall.' It's OK, good people make the wrong decision all the time. Just fix it, please?"
"How do we end this pandemic? Simple, everyone get vaccinated. Next question, please."
"For those of us that have had their shots and are trying to take care of themselves, we're having to suffer because of those who don't want to have the vaccine, for whatever reason I don't know. If they don't want to do it for themselves, do it for their family, their loved ones, their friends. They don't understand the importance of it. Just please, people, get out there and get the vaccine. It's really no big deal. It's just a matter of saving someone's life. Maybe even yours."
"The doctors in Florida and Alabama who are refusing to treat unvaccinated COVID patients should be promptly turned into the state board."
