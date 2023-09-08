“If you live in the areas of Upper Ridge Road and Ridge Road and own a friendly, sweet, white with beige spot Lab/sitter mix dog, please keep your dog from roaming. Has a blue web collar and what appears to be a tracker but not sure. Our pets which are contained and never around other dogs had a hard time settling down.”
“If someone can make you fear something or hate someone they can control you. That’s what the major media and politicians try to do. Don’t fall for it. Love unites and strengthens. Stop your fearing and hating and try loving your neighbor (that includes everyone). I guarantee you’ll be happier and be a better person and you won’t constantly obsess about Biden, Trump and Marjorie Greene.”
“I don’t care what these liberals say, I’m not ever wearing a mask again!”
“Does anyone know why President Biden walked out of a Medal of Honor presentation before the ceremony was over? Awkward!”
”He left as planned, as it was planned,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters, according to Fox News. “He left when there was a pause in the program in order to minimize his close contact with attendees who are about to participate in a reception.”
“The Supreme Court ruled that Biden’s plan (for) student loans is unconstitutional, yet Biden is planning on going around this ruling and use taxpayers’ money to pay these loans off anyway.”
“Your children and grandchildren will pay a high price for your decision to embrace politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene who profit from promoting anti-science misinformation.”
“I’ll take Marjorie Taylor Greene any day over Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Ilhan Omar or Maxine Waters or any of those other lunatics.”
“I wonder how upset you liberal socialist Democrats will be when Marjorie Taylor Greene becomes the next senator for Georgia.”
“I hate to break it to you but there are plenty of liberal socialist Democrats that live in Whitfield County and we just want valid representation by our representatives and senators and Marjorie Taylor Greene is not valid, she doesn’t have half a brain to work with. So instead of moving to Fulton County I think I’m going to stay here and we’ll just figure this out. But she’s got to go.”
“I think the federal retirement age should be mandatory for every elected and appointed position.”
“These old politicians like Mitch McConnell, Joe Biden and Dianne Feinstein should have stepped down years ago.”
“It must be fun to just make up stuff about President Biden, because that appears to be the principal amusement of many conservative Forum commenters.”
“When it comes to border security our country has been sold out by both the Republican and Democratic politicians.”
“You RINOS who don’t support President Trump need to quit calling yourselves Republicans because evidently you’re still Democrats.”
“To the person who thinks Biden is too old to run for president in 2024 and he doesn’t know what is going on in the world, are you serious? All Trump knows about is Donald Trump. He would throw his own mother under the bus, and have you ever noticed how he keeps repeating himself in a speech? It’s because he doesn’t know anything else to say.”
“Anyone claiming that President Biden is the worst president ever has the political memory of a goldfish.”
“Why does Trump lie so much? He tells a lie, his naive followers believe hm, he tells a bigger lie, his naive followers believe him, he tells an even bigger lie, his naive followers believe him, ad infinitum. Even after all the years of his lies it still amazes me.”
