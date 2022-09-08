“I was one of those who said ‘The government should pay my federal income tax, if they are going to pay off student debt.’ Of course, it was not a serious statement. I was pointing out how unfair (and unconstitutional) it is to pick out a group (students and their parents) and reward them from taxpayer funds. We always called that ‘buying votes.’”
“Will the local experts in economics who place the blame for all of this country’s economic woes on Biden please explain how he also managed to tank the economies of Great Britain, France, Germany, Japan and the rest of the world.”
“I can’t believe how quick people forget. Well, I don’t. On Jan 6, 2021, MAGA Republicans stormed the nation’s Capitol, carrying guns, swords, ropes, and I can tell you with all certainty if it was not for the police and Secret Service, Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi would be dead now. and Trump instigated it all, and I want him to pay.”
“Individuals are voting Democrat because they believe Trump did this or Trump did that, Trump, Trump, Trump something. Individuals are voting Republican because Democrats will not discuss what they are voting for: reduce inflation, secure southern border, rampant crime, Afghanistan diabolical along with Russia, China and Iran mess, political corruption, parents being called domestic terrorists because they are against CRT and LGBT indoctrination being taught in schools. So much more such as being called a fascist like Hitler and Mussolini.”
“Instead of rolling back property values which will cause the county issues in the future, why isn’t the board just decreasing the millage rate to keep tax bills the same for property owners? That’s the way the system was designed to work. Someone with investigative integrity should probably look into that.”
“It’s funny to me how Trump supporters can believe that just about everyone and everything is corrupt except Donald Trump. I mean, why would he lie? What’s in it for him? Aside from gaining massive power, padding his bank account and avoiding jail. Meanwhile, people like Liz Cheney are sacrificing their political careers to do the right thing. It’s amazing how willing folks are to believe him. While we are on the subject, it’s laughable to say that Biden is out of touch with the common man while leaving a strong hint that you think Trump is one of us. He’s known nothing but wealth and privilege since the day he was born. They’re both out of touch.”
“A recent Republican apologist called Biden’s help concerning college loan debt ‘student loan debt cancellation.’ What Biden is offering will only pay a relatively small portion of the median student loan debt held by Georgians. When does an exaggeration become a lie?”
“I want to give kudos to the Murray County school system for starting school after Labor Day. Makes sense to me. I think Whitfield and Dalton should follow suit. It just doesn’t make any sense, does it?”
“I’m a Republican. I voted Republican for over 50 years and I’m terrified that Donald Trump might get reelected.”
