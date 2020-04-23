U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler: Our coronavirus defense

Americans are confronted daily with the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak. Over 800,000 Americans have tested positive for the virus. Millions have lost their jobs. Doctors and nurses are working with limited resources and under challenging conditions. Our way of life has changed to fight this crisis. As President Trump has said, this is a war-like situation.
That’s why I’m working every day to ensure our heroes on the front lines — our medical professionals, scientists, farmers, truck drivers, grocers and manufacturers — are well-equipped for this battle. The government’s job is to support our lines of defense. Congress, the Trump administration, our military, governors and agencies are working together to support our safety and recovery.
President Trump and his administration have taken the threat of COVID-19 seriously from the beginning. They acted swiftly amid a lack of accurate information from China, declaring a public health emergency on Jan. 31, assembling a coronavirus task force, implementing critical travel restrictions and establishing quarantine measures. These decisive steps protected countless Americans.
Since then, the administration and Congress have dramatically expanded resources aimed at strengthening our public health infrastructure, keeping Americans safe and addressing the economic impact. From cutting red tape and collaborating with state and local government officials to working with the public and private sectors and easing regulations on medical responses and student loans, we’ve embraced a whole-of-country approach to respond and plan for recovery.
While not without challenges, Congress is working to do its part in this mission. We’ve passed three major pieces of legislation to bolster our medical response and address the economic impact of this rapidly evolving pandemic. The first two packages provided billions in funding to our agencies on the front lines, like the Georgia-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and to accelerate the development of a vaccine and treatments, expanded free access to testing, deferred tax payments and provided paid leave. The third piece, the CARES Act, is an unprecedented $2.2 trillion package to support our economy, including cash payments directly to American families, forgivable loans to help small businesses keep their employees on payroll and grants to hospitals and researchers on the front lines fighting COVID-19. This has already provided Georgia with about $800 million for hospitals and health care providers, and over $9.4 billion in loans for Georgia small businesses.
But our job isn’t over. There’s still much to be done to help American families. In Georgia alone, unemployment has already tripled in the wake of COVID-19 — in just one week, jobless claims eclipsed the total number of claims our state had in all of 2019. As a businesswoman with decades of private sector experience building and growing companies, I’m working to help businesses, charitable organizations and hospitals access the resources they need to keep employees on payroll and help manage through this time of uncertainty. We must continue to put politics aside and rise to this moment in history to meet this challenge.
As Americans have always done during times of crisis, we are finding ways to help our neighbors. Our faith communities and nonprofits in Georgia, such as the YMCA, are helping feed thousands of children and families. In the wake of Easter’s deadly storms, neighbors are volunteering to help others recover from the damage. Grey Cohen, a Georgia high school student, created a platform for people to donate restaurant meals to doctors and nurses at Emory University Hospital. Medical students are volunteering to help with testing and provide telemedicine consultations. Georgia Northwestern Technical College has donated ventilators, masks and gloves to Georgia Emergency Management Administration. Distilleries are making hand sanitizer.
To Americans fighting the virus with everything they have — the exhausted doctors and nurses, the waitresses or waiters who rely on tips, the farmers and store managers working overtime but getting less in return and the worried moms and dads — please know that I hear you and I am determined to get you the resources you need. We know that the day will come when we defeat this enemy, but each of us has a role to play in order to see that day soon. I know we will overcome this challenge in the only way America knows how: together.
Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, represents Georgia as a U.S. Senator.
