Walter E. Williams, economist and syndicated columnist, passes away

Walter E. Williams, a respected libertarian economist and a popular syndicated columnist the Daily Citizen-News published for years, passed away on Wednesday after teaching his final class at George Mason University.
He was 84.
Williams was the John M. Olin Distinguished Professor of Economics at George Mason. He began writing a weekly syndicated column in 1981.
"Walter Williams loved teaching," Thomas Sowell, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, wrote in a column published to Creators Syndicate, which carried Williams' column since 1991. "Unlike too many other teachers today, he made it a point never to impose his opinions on his students. Those who read his syndicated newspaper columns know that he expressed his opinions boldly and unequivocally there. But not in the classroom. Walter once said he hoped that, on the day he died, he would have taught a class that day. And that is just the way it was, when he died on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020."
According to his Creators Syndicate bio, "More than 150 of his publications have appeared in scholarly journals such as Economic Inquiry, American Economic Review and Social Science Quarterly and popular publications such as Reader's Digest, The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek. He has made many TV and radio appearances on such programs as Milton Friedman's 'Free to Choose,' William F. Buckley's 'Firing Line,' 'Face The Nation,' 'Nightline' and 'Crossfire' and as an occasional substitute host for 'The Rush Limbaugh Show.'"
Williams served on boards of directors and advisory boards, including the Hoover Institution, Grove City College, Cato Institute, Institute of Economic Affairs and the Heritage Foundation.
