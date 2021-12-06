Winter weather decisions

As December begins, we find ourselves in the midst of the holiday season and we start to think about the possibility of winter weather coming to our area. Although snow helps make a beautiful Christmas card photo and provides lots of outdoor fun for kids, it can also present driving hazards as well as problems for working parents who must find childcare when schools are closed. As a school system, we must take all of this into consideration.
Let me go on record and admit that I am not a meteorologist, nor do we have one on staff. We do, however, consult directly with professional meteorologists and many other professionals when making snow day decisions. Unfortunately, it seems that forecasts in our area seldom call for snow to fall in the evening or overnight when we can easily make the decision to call off school the next day because snow has already accumulated. Much of the time, our area forecasts indicate the possibility of accumulating snow or ice during the early morning hours around the time that buses would already be rolling to pick up students or after school would have already started. At other times, the forecast calls for the possibility of freezing precipitation later on during the school day. In any case, we gather as much information as we possibly can when making decisions to cancel or delay school due to impending winter weather. In cases where there is a threat of early morning inclement weather, it is our aim to make the call early enough for parents to be able to make arrangements if school is delayed or cancelled.
As superintendent, I am ultimately responsible for the decision to cancel school, but I will rely on a lot of other people and organizations to help with the gathering of information and making recommendations as part of my decision-making process. Internally, our administrators and teams responsible for safety, facilities, transportation and public information have a direct role in recommending the best course of action based on the information available at the time. Among the external entities we directly consult are local and state emergency management agencies; the National Weather Service; public works and public safety agencies; commercial news and weather media outlets; and the Whitfield 911 Center. We also communicate with other school systems in our area to see what their weather situations look like.
Winter weather presents the obvious hazard of slick surfaces caused by accumulating freezing precipitation. Our teams communicate with public works and 911 Center officials to determine what the road conditions look like around the county. Since a number of our teachers and employees live in other communities, we must also consider roadway conditions in surrounding counties. Our transportation and facilities maintenance teams do an excellent job of driving roadways in all sections of the county and checking campuses for icy conditions. In instances where there are isolated icy spots in parking lots or driveways, our maintenance team works with Whitfield County Public Works to treat those areas in order to make them safe for motorists, bus riders and pedestrians on campus.
In addition to slick surfaces, there are situations where other considerations come into play. On mornings with exceptionally low temperatures, for example, we may have utility emergencies such as power outages and frozen or burst water lines. In extreme weather conditions, we must also take into consideration students waiting at bus stops.
As we all know, weather forecasts are not always accurate. There will be times when we take action that after the fact may seem unnecessary or even ridiculous. Whether a school cancellation results in blizzard conditions or a bright and sunny day, please know that we take these decisions extremely seriously, and we are deliberate about making the best decisions we can given the information available at the time. We will always err on the side of safety for our students and staff.
No matter what the weather has in store for us this winter, we at Whitfield County Schools wish you a safe and happy holiday season.
Mike Ewton is superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
