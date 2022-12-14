Including today, there are just 11 shopping days left until Christmas, which means many of us have really got to get things into gear to be ready for the big day.
To those who are done, congratulations. Sit back, drink some hot chocolate and admire your Christmas tree with the neatly wrapped packages underneath.
But for others, it’s time to finish writing that gift list and go join that shopping throng. But be advised, many of the busiest shopping days will occur in the next week and a half, including what is expected to be the busiest shopping day of the year, the Saturday before Dec. 25.
So for those of you still checking off your shopping list, we encourage you to keep something in mind — shop locally.
There are many reasons to shop where you live. One of the first that comes to mind is the savings on fuel.
Several studies have shown that when you buy from an independent, locally owned business, rather than a nationally owned businesses, more of your money is used to make purchases from other local businesses, service providers and farms — continuing to strengthen the economic base of the community.
Local businesses are some of our biggest community boosters. Nonprofits, school and church groups can attest that they receive more support from smaller business owners than they do from large businesses.
Our often one-of-a-kind businesses are an integral part of the distinctive character of this place. Our tourism businesses also benefit. When people are traveling they generally seek out destinations that offer them the sense of being someplace, not just anyplace.
And then there are jobs. Local businesses are the largest employer nationally and provide the most jobs in local communities. Also, local businesses are owned by people who live here and are less likely to leave, and thus are more invested in the community’s future.
We realize it is not always possible to buy what you need locally, but we merely ask you to “think local first.”
