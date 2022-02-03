Citizen of the Week: Aaron Marcelli 'will do everything he can to make things better'

Aaron Marcelli "has such a kind and patient heart," said Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful. "He's such a huge asset to this community. He served on the Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful board for years and was a big help in getting things working well so that we could make a bigger impact."
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer "activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection."
"Even when he (Marcelli) left the board, he was willing to help out with our bookkeeping and show up to events," said Hartline. "Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful runs so much smoother because of Aaron's help. Even when it isn't an organization issue and you just need a friend Aaron will do everything he can to make things better. If there's a problem and Aaron can solve it, you better believe he will."
Marcelli is also active in a number of other community organizations, such as the Greater Dalton Chamber of Commerce.
"Aaron has been a chamber member in good standing since he began his own company," said Beth Morrison, vice president of member services for the Greater Dalton Chamber. "He has been an engaged member, and he always has a smile for everyone. I am on the board of the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia, and Aaron is the bookkeeper for that organization."
For all of his efforts to make the community a better place, the Daily Citizen-News names Aaron Marcelli Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.