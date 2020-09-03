Citizen of the Week: Abbie Burt

When people take art into their own hands, amazing things can happen, says David Aft, president of the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia.
The Community Foundation oversees the bequest of philanthropist Jeanne Burr that created the Burr Performing Arts Park in downtown Dalton and funds programming at the park. So Aft has a special interest in that park, and he said he is very proud of efforts by Dalton High School senior Abbie Burt to make the park even more beautiful.
Burt created artistic wraps for the trash cans at the park. The wraps have inspiring quotations from community members and colorful images of sunglasses in honor of Burr, who was noted for her colorful eyewear.
"They look great, and I hope they'll make people more aware of the trash cans and reduce litter at the park," said Aft. "I'm always excited when people are creative. I'm even more excited when they are creative around Burr Park."
Burt made the covers as part of her service project for the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award the Girl Scouts offer.
"She's an outstanding young person," said Aft. "People like her are going to change the world, and we need more of them."
For her efforts to make the Burr Performing Arts Park an even more beautiful and welcoming place, the Daily Citizen-News names Abbie Burt Citizen of the Week.
