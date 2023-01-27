Few people have made more of an impact on our community than Alice Ensley, according to her long-time friend Pam Partain.
“She contributes in so many ways it can make your head spin,” said Partain. “Alice has spent most of her professional career fostering a love of reading and writing in our city and county schools. Not only has she been a literacy teacher, she has also been a mentor to her teacher colleagues instructing them on how to make the world accessible to area students through books.”
She has not limited her love of books to the classroom.
Ensley created the Big Red Reads program that encourages sustained summer reading by bringing books to students across the city.
Ensley is active in the arts community and performs each year in the Dalton Arts Project’s annual production of “The Nutcracker.”
She also serves at Dalton’s First Presbyterian Church where she leads the Mission Team.
“Under her leadership, church mission projects have expanded to include a partnership with Friendship House and creation of a special ‘Reading Spot’ at Park Creek School,” said Partain, who also attends the church.
Under Ensley’s leadership, the church has launched a “Little Free Pantry” on the church grounds which makes non-perishable food items available free to anyone needing them. The free pantry is modeled after the popular Little Free Libraries where readers are encouraged to take and leave books. Signs by the Little Free Pantry (located on the courthouse side of the church at 101 S. Selvidge St.) encourage folks to “take what you need, leave what you can.”
For her many efforts to make Dalton a better place, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Alice Ensley Citizen of the Week.
