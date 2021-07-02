Citizen of the Week: Allison Hilles brings the music for Pops concert

In addition to giving of her time as conductor, Allison Hilles literally brought the music for tonight's Pops concert in the Burr Performing Arts Park.
"All the pieces are from L'Abri Symphony Orchestra," which Hilles directs, and "without her, we wouldn't have those selections, so we're very thankful for that," said Lisa Elders, who plays flute and piccolo in both L'Abri and the Creative Arts Guild Chamber Orchestra, the latter of which will perform tonight's free concert. "She knew what she wanted, and they're all good, patriotic tunes."
Elders, the music director of the Creative Arts Guild, believed Hilles would be an ideal pick as conductor for the Pops concert based on her efforts with L'Abri and the orchestra at First Baptist Church of Dalton, she said. Hilles, who has a bachelor of music degree from the University of Georgia and has worked with music students from preschool to high school in this community, is "a wonderful flute player, a wonderful conductor, and wonderful to work with."
The 7:30 p.m performance is part of the Off The Rails Summer Entertainment Series and will happen rain or shine, Elders said. The orchestra is comprised of 30 local musicians, led by Hilles, who have devoted their time to practice to perform for the Fourth of July weekend.
Several local vocalists and dancers will also be part of the concert, and "this is something we've wanted for a while," Elders said. Especially with no concert last year around Independence Day due to COVID-19, "we're excited for this."
For her efforts to lead the orchestra for tonight's Pops concert, as well as being responsible for providing the music, and her years devoted to promoting music locally and tutoring musicians, the Daily Citizen-News names Allison Hilles Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.