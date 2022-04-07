Amber Henderson "lives a lifestyle of care and service, and puts her heart into finding ways to help neighbors in need — whether those neighbors be children or all grown up — as a matter of habit,” said Chelsea DeWaters, the CASA program manager for Whitfield and Murray counties.
Since beginning as a Family Support Council Court-Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) four-and-a-half years ago, Henderson "has driven hundreds of miles and donated hundreds of hours to make sure the people involved in her cases have excellent support and care,” said DeWaters. "She’s worked tirelessly to really get to know her little child charges, to understand what makes them tick and what they need most, to celebrate their joys and wins, to cushion their losses, and to make sure they know they are believed in and loved.”
"She’s supported and cheered on biological parents through reunification with their children; supported foster parents through adoption; helped locate many critical resources for biological parents, foster parents and kids with special and complex needs; stayed up all night to help Division of Family & Children Services (staff) watch over a child with nowhere to go; made sure siblings in separate foster placements are supported in staying close and fielded hundreds of phone calls with folks going through really difficult things," DeWaters said. Henderson has done all that while always "providing clarity, support and encouragement.”
Henderson, who stepped down as a CASA last month but remains a member of the CASA advisory board, "still has relationships with many families she’s served — (even those) whose cases have been closed for years — because of the strength of the trust and connections she built with (them),” DeWaters said.
Last year Henderson received a CASA excellence award "for her diligence and thoroughness in building her understanding of the unique story of each case she’s taken on,” and she’s famous among CASAs for "leaving no stone unturned in her quest to learn the complete picture, and seeing no potential source of information or insight as too peripheral or insignificant."
Henderson, who recently joined ProFamily, which assists the Division of Family & Children Services in providing wraparound services, exemplifies "what it is to be an advocate for children in care, (as) she is willing to push for things, even if it’s hard,” said her CASA volunteer supervisor, Sophia Golliher. "Amber is excellent in assessing and gathering information in order to provide the best outcomes for the children she serves, (and) she has the ability to look at the big picture to figure out what she believes is in the child’s best interest.”
Henderson "has served as an enthusiastic volunteer advocate for 20 children and their families and foster families over the course of their foster care journeys,” and she’s also an avid advocate for the CASA program, DeWaters said. “She shares the work of CASA with friends, invites in new volunteers, promotes the program on social media and participates actively in training, special events, community outreach and publicity efforts.”
For more information about the CASA program, including volunteering, contact Tracy Harmon, CASA’s volunteer outreach coordinator, at tharmon@fscdalton.com.
For her devotion to children and families, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Amber Henderson Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.