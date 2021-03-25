Citizen of the Week: Amonett is devoted to Junior Achievement

As impressive as the new Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton is, it needs volunteers to bring it to life, and perhaps no one has been a more devoted volunteer to Junior Achievement in this area than Don Amonett.
"A long-time supporter of Junior Achievement’s mission and a Junior Achievement student himself, Don participated in the Junior Achievement Company Program in the region’s first Junior Achievement office chartered Aug. 14, 1964," so his roots with the organization run deep, said Anna Adamson, director of development and volunteer partnerships for Junior Achievement of Georgia. As a Dalton Public Schools educator, Amonett "brought the first group of students to experience the Chick-fil-A Junior Achievement Discovery Center at the Georgia World Congress Center," and he began advocating for a similar experience closer to home for students in Dalton, Whitfield County and Northwest Georgia.
That dream has become reality, as the Junior Achievement Discovery Center of Greater Dalton opened officially earlier this month, and Amonett spent multiple days volunteering at the center as students got their first experiences inside, Adamson said. Amonett, currently the deputy superintendent for Dalton Public Schools, has "given graciously and selflessly of his time as both a Junior Achievement board member and volunteer for the organization in various Junior Achievement programs."
"We activate our program by bringing various adult role models" — parents, business professionals, community members and college students — "in front of our students, (and these) volunteers are a critical piece of the work we do at" the discovery center, Adamson said. It's volunteers, like Amonett, who help make Junior Achievement's programs "authentic, relevant, experiential and fun."
Those interested in volunteering at the discovery center, which is on the campus of the new Hammond Creek Middle School, can contact Adamson at (423) 667-7411.
For his continuing support of and devotion to Junior Achievement, the Daily Citizen-News names Don Amonett Citizen of the Week.
