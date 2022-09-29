Amy Smith "is an amazing person," said Whitfield County Schools Director of Accountability and Assessment Michelle Caldwell.
Caldwell said Smith, the school system's director of middle school curriculum, "is always looking for ways to help others."
"Recently, she received a grant to provide books for children," Caldwell said. "She wrote the grant and facilitated the handing out of books during a middle school football jamboree. Over 2,000 books were handed out."
Caldwell said Smith is always willing to step up and is active in many areas and takes on many different tasks.
She is always willing to "serve in any way needed that will help students or colleagues," said Caldwell.
"(Smith) "exemplifies the characteristics of a true servant-leader," said Caldwell. "Because she leads from her heart, her kindness, compassion and empathy are evident as she goes over and beyond expectations. Her light and passion for education radiates and inspires others to continually strive to make a positive impact."
For her passion for education and her many efforts to serve others, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Amy Smith Citizen of the Week.
