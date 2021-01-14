Citizen of the Week: Angie Maya has 'a great heart for people and for the community'

Dalton's Greater Works founder and President Robert Hill calls Angie Maya his "right-hand lady."
Founded in 1996, the organization provides services to the homeless and indigent in the community.
Maya began volunteering with Dalton's Greater Works about a decade ago, and Hill said she has spent countless hours helping with all aspects of the organization's services.
"She has really taken over our clothing department," he said.
Maya solicits donations of clothing, organizes the items and distributes them to those in need. While Dalton's Greater Works normally distributes the clothing on Sundays and Wednesday night, Hill said Maya is always willing to come in on other days to help families who can't come in on one of those days.
"She works a full-time job, but she will come in when she is off work to help," he said.
Hill said COVID-19 has slowed things down, but before the pandemic, Maya was helping around 25 families each week with clothing.
"She has a great heart for people and for the community," Hill said. "She loves to give. She loves to help."
Maya also volunteers with Mercy's Door, which runs group homes for area youth in foster care.
For her efforts to help those in need, the Daily Citizen-News names Angie Maya Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.