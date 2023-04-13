For the past two years Ann Anderson has worked tirelessly to make sure many of those in need of groceries have what they need to survive.
"She works in our food pantry," said Dalton’s Greater Works founder and President Robert Hill.
Founded in 1996, Dalton’s Greater Works provides services to the homeless and indigent in the community, including through the food pantry and a clothing “store” where those in need can get clothing.
"She is a very dedicated volunteer," said Hill. "She shows up every Tuesday evening without fail. She has excellent people skills, and she puts forth a concerted effort to make sure that people get what they need when they come through the food pantry. She's very dedicated, very loyal."
Anderson, who is retired from Shaw Industries, has a heart for service, according to Hill.
"She feels like she needs to give back to the community," said Hill. "Her parents showed her how to share love. She wants to help people."
For her efforts to help those in need the Dalton Daily Citizen names Ann Anderson Citizen of the Week.
