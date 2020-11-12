Citizen of the Week: Ann Boyd

Each year, Varnell Community Christmas provides holiday gifts for children and families in need. This year, the program will help 33 families with 102 children who attend Varnell Elementary School.
In addition to toys and clothes for the children, Varnell Community Christmas provides a box with all of the food needed to prepare a full Christmas meal, courtesy of the Varnell United Methodist Church food bank.
"We always have a chicken or a turkey in there," said Senior Minister Chris Branscomb.
Ann Boyd, who heads the food bank, is the person who coordinates the effort to collect the food.
"She makes sure we have enough of everything," Branscomb said. "It's a pretty big undertaking."
A "pretty big undertaking" is just part of heading the food bank, which was started about seven years ago.
"We have it the first Wednesday and third Wednesday of every month," Branscomb said. "It serves families from across the community who need help."
Branscomb said Boyd "has a heart for people."
"She loves people and wants to help people," he said. "And she has made a difference in the lives of many people in this community."
For her many efforts to help those in need, including during the holiday season, the Daily Citizen-News names Ann Boyd Citizen of the Week.
