Citizen of the Week: Ann Warren 'a tremendous asset' for City of Refuge Dalton

When Ann Warren's name is on the volunteer list, officials at City of Refuge Dalton know she will be there.
"She's very dependable," said City of Refuge Dalton CEO Pamela Cudd. "When she says she will be here, she will be here. And she's here most every week."
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals. Volunteers such as Warren make it possible for City of Refuge Dalton to help people.
"She has been volunteering with us through the food bank, helping to check clients in, making sure that all of our paperwork is in order, checking the number of members of each household and making sure they get adequate food," said Cudd. "She provides tremendous encouragement for the families we serve. She's helped us pack boxes. Everything we've asked her to do, she has done. When we do our large annual banquet, she serves on the greeting committee."
Cudd said Warren came to City of Refuge Dalton through Dalton First United Methodist Church, where she is a member.
"They are one of our partner churches," Cudd said. "And she has become a tremendous asset for us."
For her efforts to help City of Refuge Dalton serve others, the Daily Citizen-News names Ann Warren Citizen of the Week.
