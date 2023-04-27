In just a short time, Anna Mendez has made herself a valued and welcomed member of the Roan School family.
“She is the grandparent of two Roan students and has volunteered frequently throughout the year,” said Principal Anne Fetzer. “She has 96 hours. She helped assemble hundreds of decodable books that came with our new Open Court phonics program, assisted in the library and helped with our Book Fair. She is a regular at Roan, eating lunch with her grandchildren, and is always a friendly smiling face to see in our halls.”
This is Mendez’s first year volunteering at Roan because it’s her grandchildren’s first year at Roan.
“Her grandsons are Nelson (in prekindergarten) and Noel (in kindergarten),” said Fetzer. “She has been such an asset to our school. We have implemented a new phonics program that required making dozens of decodable readers per student, equating to hundreds of hours of work. Anna was instrumental in helping complete these in time for student use.
“Additionally, she volunteered multiple days of our week-long Book Fair. She assisted students in book selection as well as translated for parents who came to the Book Fair. She is very involved in her grandson’s lives and wants to help their school and academic experience be successful.”
For her efforts to help her grandsons and their schoolmates succeed, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Anna Mendez Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.