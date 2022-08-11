Brookwood School student Arden Brown has a love of Dalton and a strong desire to keep it looking neat and clean, said Amy Hartline, executive director of Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful.
Keep Dalton-Whitfield Beautiful is a local nonprofit that, as its website notes, focuses on volunteer “activities that promote litter prevention, beautification, sustainability and water protection.” Brown has put in countless hours volunteering with the organization, according to Hartline.
“Arden is such an awesome kid,” she said. “He has one of the biggest hearts I’ve ever seen. He’s helped us with picking up litter at multiple events and even on his own. Whenever he joins us for an event he brings so much happiness to it that everyone around him starts to have more fun just by being in his presence. While Arden may be young he’s one of our best advocates in the community.”
His teachers said his desire to see the community look better isn’t surprising.
“Arden is a sweet, caring young man,” said Alondra Salaises. “He is a problem-solver and applies information he has learned to our real-world STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) topics in our classroom. I have no doubt he will do amazing things in the future.”
“Arden has a caring demeanor about himself and others,” said Susan Barlow. “He is aware of the needs of his friends, his family and our world. He has a passion for learning and absorbs all things STEM. He was a joy to teach.”
For his efforts to keep Dalton neat and clean, the Dalton Daily Citizen names Arden Brown Citizen of the Week.
