Citizen of the Week: Bessie Aquino

There are people who work quietly, but conscientiously, in the background. They don't seek credit or glory. Just knowing that the work gets done is their reward. Van Smith, director of operations for City of Refuge Dalton, said Bessie Aquino is one of those tireless volunteers.
City of Refuge Dalton provides services to low-income families, including transitional housing, a food pantry, a clothing store, education programs for both children and adults, and hot meals. And it's volunteers such as Aquino who make it possible for City of Refuge Dalton to help people.
"Bessie is a member at Rock Bridge Community Church where she has served in their food drive-thru, in their children’s ministry and in their local mission efforts at City of Refuge Dalton," said Smith.
Smith said Aquino is devoted to her community, to her church and to City of Refuge Dalton.
"She has lived in Dalton for four years and has plugged into the community by serving those in need," he said. "Bessie is a quiet soul who regularly and faithfully serves in our Mobile Food Distribution each week by packing boxes, cleaning up and doing whatever is needed. She always arrives early and stays late. Bessie is a blessing to work with, and she diligently works hard to make sure the boxes are packed for the families and seniors that we serve. We so appreciate her serving at City of Refuge Dalton."
For her efforts to help City of Refuge Dalton serve others, the Daily Citizen-News names Bessie Aquino Citizen of the Week.
