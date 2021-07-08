Citizen of the Week: Bobby Summers is 'a big blessing' for Dalton's Greater Works

Dalton's Greater Works founder and President Robert Hill calls Bobby Summers "just a big help to the ministry."
"He has been helping us out maybe 12 years," Hill said. "He opens the ministry when I'm not available. He picks up a lot of things for us. He helps us out in a number of ways."
Founded in 1996, Dalton's Greater Works provides services to the homeless and indigent in the community, including a food pantry and a clothing "store" where those in need can get clothing, and Hill said Summers has a "real passion" for that work.
"He goes to the various stores that donate food or other items to the ministry and picks them up and brings them back to us to distribute to the people we serve," Hill said. "He does that three days a week. He also opens up the day center for us two days a week. He puts in about 15 to 16 hours a week for us, all told."
The day center is a place where the homeless can come to take a shower or do their laundry and get a meal.
Hill said Summers' volunteer efforts for Greater Works help it help others.
"He is a big blessing to us," he said. "We are very fortunate to have him helping us."
For his efforts to help Dalton's Greater Works help those in need, the Daily Citizen-News names Bobby Summers Citizen of the Week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.