Citizen of the Week: Brenda Foster

When Dalton area families find themselves without a place to call home, Brenda Foster is there for them.
Foster has served as the Pathway to Hope and transitional housing case manager for the Salvation Army in Dalton for the past five years.
"She works with our families to get them back into stable housing," said Pat Thompson, business manager for the Salvation Army in Dalton. "It's more than transitional housing. She gets them into family counseling and classes in household budgeting and all of those things to make a family self sufficient."
Foster has been particularly busy over the past seven months as the new coronavirus (COVID-19) put a strain on many families' household incomes as breadwinners were laid of or lost time from work quarantining and recuperating from the disease.
"She was also our main coordinator and lead case worker after the (Easter Sunday) tornado in Murray County earlier this year," said Thompson. "She did all the intake and all the processing for each and every family that was affected by that tornado."
That tornado claimed eight lives, left 23 homes with major damage and 35 totally destroyed
"She had a tremendous compassion," said Thompson. "She doesn't just do this as a job. She truly cares for the people she works with."
For her efforts to help those in need, the Daily Citizen-News names Brenda Foster Citizen of the Week.
